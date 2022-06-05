A truly wild neighborhood

It is interesting to look back over 40 years of living on the same piece of ground, especially when you live in the middle of such a wild neighborhood as I do. But despite a few mishaps and some unruly behavior, I generally enjoy sharing life’s ups and downs with all God’s critters – deer, ducks, snakes, squirrels, raccoons, mice, coyotes, eagles, cranes, turkeys, fish – in other words, the birds, the bugs and the beasts that live year-round or seasonally on what we like to call “our property”.

Spring is when a good number of these neighbors show up – most of them being the “early birds.” I know the season has arrived when I see the Sandhill crane flying along the creek. I usually see just one, but there must be another one down the creek deeper into the woods. Over the summer, he/she often stands fishing at the edge of the culvert dam. Canada geese and Mallard ducks pass through a little later, and some years the ducks nest in the tall grass near the pond. This year, for the first time, a pair of geese has apparently decided to stay for the summer, a development I’m not sure I’m in favor of, as I now have to dodge goose droppings along with the usual deer, chicken and dog varieties that dot my lawn.

I always look forward to the arrival of the barn swallows, even though we spend a few early weeks chasing them around until they figure out we don’t want them to actually build a nest in the barn, where they drop their contributions on all the equipment stored therein. But once they remember the nests under the eaves of our house and other outbuildings, we declare a truce and things settle down. Of course, hostilities are only suspended until their babies are hatched and they commence dive-bombing anyone that passes nearby. I don’t mind – I love watching their acrobatic flying in the early evening as they sweep the air for bugs to feed their voracious offspring.

The other bird I particularly like is the tiny wren with the big voice. These cuties like to nest somewhere in the crevices under the chicken house roof and sing their outsized melodies perched on the garden fence posts.

One of these days, I’ll be walking down to the garden and find myself unexpectedly jumping aside as a garter snake slithers through the grass. It’s a good day though, because it means the warm weather has finally settled in for the duration. The garter population seems to fluctuate, with lesser numbers in the past few years. It’s possible the chickens are taking a few as they roam the yard, but reptiles of any type have been on the downswing over the years I’ve lived here. It wasn’t uncommon to come across a frog or toad in my garden years ago, and rattlesnakes were a concern. Apart from one tiny baby rattler and perhaps one frog, I haven’t seen any of these for quite a few seasons. I hope they have found homes nearby – because it’s a true sorrow if they have completely disappeared.

One early morning a few weeks ago, I spotted one of the elusive minks that live in the rocks around the dam. After a flood year, I’m always a little surprised that the minks manage to come through without any apparent harm since sometimes their burrows remain underwater for months. Eventually, when I decide they have moved on or met their Maker, they reappear.

Our biggest neighborhood battle was with a mink who got into the chicken house several years ago. It was a bloody and brutal affair in the dead of night, waged between my husband and this extremely fearsome little carnivore – the gruesome result being eight dead chickens and one dead mink.

A good number of our neighbors – deer, trout, robins, redwings, cowbirds, crows, squirrels, mice, voles and such – are common everyday residents. Eagles, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, woodpeckers, rabbits and many others visit on a regular basis, while it’s time to bring out the binoculars when elk or mountain lions make a rare appearance. And I will always remember the instinctive prickling of fear I felt years ago when I saw two wolves bounding across a nearby field into the woods. But most of the time we all live together in peace and harmony, and I believe “our” property is truly a haven for the many creatures that call it home.

Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.