A unique and special Christmas tree

“It’s sort of fat.” My husband, having just returned after tromping through our adjacent woods, precariously crossing the creek and cutting down a small spruce, wasn’t entirely pleased with my remark so I quickly amended my first impression. “But it’s sure nice and full, and we can cut a few of the bottom branches off.” Don’t want to fat-shame this year’s holiday tree, after all. And since my husband will next have to perform the tricky feat of climbing up into the garage attic and wrestling all the holiday decorations down the ladder, discretion is required.

Every year, starting with the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas trees of various sizes travel down the road in the back of pickup trucks or stuffed into car hatches and trunks. The Forest Service sells 4,000 to 5,000 permits a year, and it sure seems a lot of folks find their favorite tree in our neck of the woods.

Our little specimen spent its first week sitting in the cool garage in a pail of water until I brought it inside about 10 days before Christmas. Right after New Year’s, I’ll take it down. It’s a short season these days, with no youngsters about, starry eyed with the endless entrancement of squeezing and shaking the presents, waiting for Santa to bring even more on Christmas Eve.

It’s a nostalgic time of year for us older folks, remembering the transition from enraptured toddlers to gung-ho middle schoolers to “just show me the money” teenagers. No doubt, the older memories are the best, but even those teenagers were lively participants in the holiday get-togethers.

As it happens, I have a collection of memories that will grace my tree as they do every year: my Christmas ornaments. They are an odd assortment, and some of the most meaningful are barely ornamental.

First there’s the wood bell and tree that my son, crowing with delight, slopped paint on when he was two or three years old. I sort of grimace when I put them up, but I give them pride of place, right out there on the most visible branches.

There’s the hard cinnamon cookie ornament, looking like it’s been gnawed on over the years. My niece baked them when she was a young girl and used them as bows on family gifts.

There’s the quirky hand-crafted collection – birds made of almonds with a little XX head, attached to clothespins that clip on the tree; Santas and Mrs. Santas painted on long straight clothespins, a Santa made from a bullet shell casing and a reindeer made from old jigsaw puzzle pieces.

There’s half a dozen crocheted stars and snowflakes, sent to me by my oldest friend – whom I’ve known since I was three.

There’s a small scattering of delicate old-time baubles, gleaned from my parents’ house when they moved to assisted living. How dear they are to me!

There’s the finely woven straw basket, the hand-poured glass wreath and candy canes, the finely made metal horns and bells and the crystal tree-topper from what I refer to as the early Hobby Lobby era.

These days, my family, always small in number, is scattered from Alaska to Hawaii; young ones are heading to the in-laws or short on traveling funds; and some of us old ones are taking up holiday travel to exciting winter destinations.

But my ornaments will all be present this year, and their soft glow through the pine needles will bring me both comfort and cheer. On Christmas Day, our small group will sit down to a fine beef roast with all the trimmings. There will be eggnog with a little rum, coffee with a smidgeon of Irish Cream and perhaps a hot rum toddy for the daring. We will relate yet again the old family stories and memories and we’ll celebrate the season with laughter and, most likely, a few tears.

May the holiday season and the New Year bring happiness to your world.