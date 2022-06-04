Aberdeen shop serves twist of dairy nostalgia

In Aberdeen, no matter the weather, spring begins the day Twist Cone opens.

The ice cream shop on North Third Street opens for the season around early March. Customers tell manager Jennifer Klitzke that to them, opening day at Twist Cone means spring has officially arrived, even if there is a blizzard the following week.

Stopping at the shop on the way to Wylie Park for a delectable dairy treat feels like a step back into 1970. The iconic neon Twist Cone sign is the same one founder LeRoy Vetch designed over 52 years ago when he bought the building and set up an ice cream shop.

Customers walk up to a window to place their orders and receive their food. On busy summer days, people line up to buy the cones they remember from childhood -- soft serve decorated with two candy eyes, a Twist Cone signature.

“The fun thing is that there is a lot of history and nostalgia” tied to Twist Cone, Klitzke says.

Couples who met at Twist Cone, or went there on first dates, often return for wedding photos. Over the years, young people who got their first jobs at Twist Cone returned to work each summer throughout high school and college.

The Twist Cone staff has been their mentors, teaching them how to be good employees and how to provide customer service, Klitzke says. “It's fun watching them grow up,” she adds.

The Twist Cone serves as many as 400 small cones on a busy Aberdeen day, and up to 20,000 cones in a season, usually March through October. The shop offers other varieties of frozen yogurt and ice cream, such as shakes and sundaes. The menu also includes hot dogs, nachos and the late Vetch’s original secret recipe for barbecue sandwiches made with ground beef – what many people would recognize as sloppy joes.

When Vetch retired, he sold Twist Cone to Rod and Cindy Eikamp. Lee and Sandy Klitzke became Twist Cone’s third owners when they bought it from the Eikamps in 2006. Jennifer Klitzke lives in the adjoining house and manages the shop for her parents.

While the owners made improvements over the years, “the uniqueness about us is that we try to keep the history and keep it the way it was.” Jennifer Klitzke says. “If you were here 50 years ago, we try to serve you the same really good ice cream you remember.”

Thanks to the Tri-State Neighbor's Sheri Gross (who coincidentally spells her first name just like mine) for taking photos for this column.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

