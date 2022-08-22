 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crop Watcher

Abrupt weather changes impact central South Dakota crops

Gabby Fink

Gabby Fink will be the first Tri-State Neighbor youth crop watcher. She’ll report from her Plankinton, South Dakota family farm where the Finks raise black baldies, hay and soybeans.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Melisa Goss

I’ve always found it amazing how South Dakota can seem to just turn on a dime when it comes to weather.

Just a few short weeks ago we were sitting pretty good for our moisture levels and now we are in desperate need for some rain. We have a little bit of hay to rake up and bail which was looking frailer by the day before we cut it.

Another one of our crops that seems to have taken quite a hit is our corn. The worst spots are where some uninvited guests liked helping themselves to our corn.

Which brings me to another topic of discussion. The Irish Spring soap attempt I had mentioned in my last article unfortunately didn’t work. Once the deer figured out that there was nothing in the plastic bag that could hurt them, they jumped right into the corn field and started munching away.

People are also reading…

Another pest we’ve been seeing a lot more of lately is grasshoppers. Grasshoppers are starting to show up in fields because of the drought we’ve been experiencing. It seems like a good shot of rain would fix quite a few problems, but the forecast says we’re not going to get that lucky anytime soon. But farming doesn’t stop for poor crop conditions. It seems like there is always something that needs to get done. Being a farmer’s daughter, I know quite well that there doesn’t seem to be many moments of rest.  

You don’t dare say “I’m bored” if you don’t expect to do much. You will be put to work if you utter these words but being put to work isn’t always a bad thing.

My sisters and I got to help our dad pick up some oat straw square bales from Lennis Fagerhaug’s field. Since I’m the oldest of three, me and my second oldest sister, Clara, got the job of picking up the bails out of the field, putting them on the trailer, and then dad would stack them however he wanted.

As for the youngest sister, Noah, she is now in training to drive the pickup and trailer through hay fields. She got to drive through the oat straw hayfield as her first hayfield to ever drive in. For it being her first time, she didn’t do too bad. We just need to work on not having her foot on the gas when going downhill.

Dad definitely got use out of us that day. And I encourage other farmers to do the same. Make sure kids learn something this summer before they go back to school. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ringworm in cats can spread to owners, other pets

Ringworm in cats can spread to owners, other pets

It’s happened to many of us: you find a cute farm kitten and once you’ve tamed the beast, you get to cuddling on your new precious kitten. A week later, you end up with circular bumps on your skin. 

Amateur baseball

Amateur baseball

I tell people I never played baseball as a kid, but of course that’s not completely true.

Healthcare back when

Healthcare back when

The first incident of a serious health situation, although I didn’t realize it at the time, was when my little sister, Mary Haug, at about age 3, was diagnosed with rheumatic fever. 

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News