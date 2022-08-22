Abrupt weather changes impact central South Dakota crops

I’ve always found it amazing how South Dakota can seem to just turn on a dime when it comes to weather.
Just a few short weeks ago we were sitting pretty good for our moisture levels and now we are in desperate need for some rain. We have a little bit of hay to rake up and bail which was looking frailer by the day before we cut it.
Another one of our crops that seems to have taken quite a hit is our corn. The worst spots are where some uninvited guests liked helping themselves to our corn.
Which brings me to another topic of discussion. The Irish Spring soap attempt I had mentioned in my last article unfortunately didn’t work. Once the deer figured out that there was nothing in the plastic bag that could hurt them, they jumped right into the corn field and started munching away.
Another pest we’ve been seeing a lot more of lately is grasshoppers. Grasshoppers are starting to show up in fields because of the drought we’ve been experiencing. It seems like a good shot of rain would fix quite a few problems, but the forecast says we’re not going to get that lucky anytime soon. But farming doesn’t stop for poor crop conditions. It seems like there is always something that needs to get done. Being a farmer’s daughter, I know quite well that there doesn’t seem to be many moments of rest.
You don’t dare say “I’m bored” if you don’t expect to do much. You will be put to work if you utter these words but being put to work isn’t always a bad thing.
My sisters and I got to help our dad pick up some oat straw square bales from Lennis Fagerhaug’s field. Since I’m the oldest of three, me and my second oldest sister, Clara, got the job of picking up the bails out of the field, putting them on the trailer, and then dad would stack them however he wanted.
As for the youngest sister, Noah, she is now in training to drive the pickup and trailer through hay fields. She got to drive through the oat straw hayfield as her first hayfield to ever drive in. For it being her first time, she didn’t do too bad. We just need to work on not having her foot on the gas when going downhill.
Dad definitely got use out of us that day. And I encourage other farmers to do the same. Make sure kids learn something this summer before they go back to school.