Ag Adventure Zone is a hit with rural and urban kids alike

Kids who attended the Black Hills Stock Show had an opportunity to take part in a hands-on ag learning experience.
Members of South Dakota FFA ran the Ag Adventure Zone in partnership with Pipestone and sponsored by South Dakota Farm Bureau.
“We’re pretty thankful that they do that so we can come out here and be out here all week because it’s a big show and it’s fun,” said Dani Herring, assistant state supervisor of agricultural education.
This was the second year South Dakota FFA ran the booth.
The Sutton family approached the organization last year about setting up an interactive, educational booth similar to the Ag Adventure Center that FFA has operated at the South Dakota State Fair for many years, according to Herring.
“The Ag Adventure Zone mission is to showcase modern agricultural practices, communicate commitment to natural resources and demonstrate wholesome, safe food production for all ages,” she said.
That mission is accomplished through engaging, interactive displays that feature the diversity of South Dakota ag industry. FFA members and state officers work the booth, interacting with kids and answering questions.
One of the most popular exhibits is the corn table. Thousands of kernels of field corn cover a table filled with toys. As children play with the toys and move the kernels around, they discover facts about the South Dakota corn industry printed on the bottom.
“A lot of kids try to eat the field corn,” Trinity Peterson, FFA State Sentinel, said.
“You have to explain to them that this is not the kind of sweet corn that you can usually eat and that it’s not for them. The cows can eat it, but they can’t” she said.
Oversized puzzles have also been a popular attraction. There’s a pig puzzle, a pizza puzzle and a state of South Dakota, each with ag industry facts printed on the pieces.
New this year is the recipe kiosk and grocery store. Kids can scan toy food items and agricultural information about that product pops up on a screen.
Compared with the State Fair, the stock show sees more kids come through the booth with an ag background than those without, but there are still a fair amount who are unfamiliar with the industry.
It’s busier on the weekends and evenings with kids from a non-ag background. During those times, Rapid City families bring their kids out to experience something different.
It’s the diversity of the crowd that Peterson said she enjoys the most. Peterson and her fellow FFA members get to talk with a variety of people.
“A lot of people are here for the stock show and Rodeo Rapid City, so a lot of them do have some sort of an ag background, but there are definitely some people who bring out their kids to experience it for the first time,” she said.
Peterson also enjoys working the booth because she gets to interact with both kids and adults.
“It’s a great opportunity for us as state officers,” she said.
It will also be good for her as she looks toward the future. The Willow Lake native is a freshman at South Dakota State University studying political science and ag education.
She says she’s deciding between being an ag educator or an ag lobbyist.
“I like being with kids and educating them about agriculture,” she said but she’s also considering being an advocate for the industry on a larger scale.
The Dowling family are some of the Ag Adventure Zone attendees that do have an agricultural background. Luke Dowling, along with his wife Sawyer and their for children raise Angus cattle near Fort Pierre, South Dakota.
Dowling’s oldest daughter, 8-year-old Emery was busy putting together the pig puzzle, taking notes on all the information, while 6-year-old Truly and 4-year-old Raina scanned plastic produce at the grocery store. Merit, not yet 2, was a big fan of the corn table.
The family makes a trip out to the stock show every year.
“It’s just a good experience to bring them out here for something different to do,” Dowling said. “There is so much to learn out here.”
Emery Dowling agreed that she loves coming to the stock show, but not so much because of the education
“There’s lots of stuff to get,” she said, with hats and clothes being her favorites.
Each of those are made from fibers grown by farmers, so while it’s not technically an ag education – close enough.
