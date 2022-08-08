The season continues.
In southern Kingsbury County we are getting dryer every day, however the corn and soybeans seemed to survive last week's heat relatively well.
My family and I spent four days on vacation last week.
When we left, the corn wasn’t tasseled, when we returned home it was all tasseled.
Amazing how fast things can change!
The forecast is calling for cooler weather and a couple chances of rain this week. I hope both materialize.
The activity around the farm over the last few days has been the oats. Last week we swathed all the oats, today we started combining them. Best I can tell they are yielding well.
We had intended on using one of the older walker styles combines that we have that is set up with a pickup head and gets used only on oats, but after seeing the size of the windrows we called a last minute audible and decided to try to fit an older pickup head to our newer bigger combine.
This process had its challenges.
The hydraulics and PTO shaft had to be adapted to match the newer style hookups. Thankfully, I have a cousin who is very talented with fabricating things like this who was willing to help. Without him I would still be at the shop scratching my head.
Thanks again Allan!
As much as I would like to get the remaining oats harvested without them getting rained on, I would sure be willing to have a load or two of discolored oats if it meant the rest of the crop got a good late July soaker.
We will have to wait and see if the forecast materializes.
The soybeans have come along well, the rows are all canopied so hopefully that will help keep the weeds suppressed. We do have a couple fields that the weeds have made a comeback in, it is not something that will have an impact on yield or harvestability, but it drives me nuts seeing the weeds out there.
This winter I will have to adjust my plan for next year’s crop.
We are getting into a very critical time of the growing season over the next four weeks. Hopefully Mother Nature comes through for us with some rain.
We will take what we get.
I hope you catch a rain along the way as well.