An old argument and a new recipe

Every fall, my husband and I have a little scuffle over the end of the garden season. He wants to glean every last shriveling vegetable until the temperature plunges, and I am eager to uproot all the yellowing and bedraggled plants -- unsightly vegetables and all. Then I want to scatter the compost and other amendments over the garden, rototill, clean and organize the greenhouse, and store all the various implements, pots and tools while the weather is still reasonable. Of course, my husband thinks temperatures in the low 40s are reasonable, while my final offer is the low 50s. Since its now October and there are tomatoes, winter squash, corn, carrots and even summer squash still lingering long after my pull date, you can see who won this year’s tussle.

Actually, leaving crops in the ground as temperatures fall and sunlight dwindles is a 50-50 proposition. I worried that the cold spring and cool June weather would keep both my corn crop and winter squash from producing, but as the days go by some of both are maturing. Once a real freeze is on the way, I’ll quickly harvest the lot, store what is ripe and keep the rest for the chickens.

I always leave my carrots in the ground even when frosty nights become routine. When the ground itself begins to freeze, the carrots will be transferred into my big bin and covered with peat moss. My carrots usually start sprouting after a few months in storage, but they stay reasonably eatable through March.

That leaves what’s remains of a prodigious harvest of tomatoes – and what’s left is green. Unfortunately, nighttime temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s means they are staying green. I could slice and can them in order to make fried green tomatoes in the winter – but they’re a poor substitute for fresh. I could pull them and let them ripen indoors – not a bad method if you need more red tomatoes – which I don’t.

Or I could go online and find a recipe for green tomato salsa – which I did.

So far, I’ve made two batches and eaten up two pints. It’s delicious – especially topping off an egg burrito! As for the annual fall go-round with my husband? I may have lost a few points, but I’ve gained some great pints – full of my new favorite green tomato recipe.

Green Tomato Salsa for Canning

5 lbs green tomatoes, chopped small

6 yellow onions, chipped (4 cups)

3 jalapenos, chopped with seeds (1/2 cup)

4 large red bell peppers, chopped (2 cups)

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup fresh cilantro or parsley, chopped (or 1/3 cup dried)

1 cup lime juice

½ cup vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves

2 teaspoons pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne (optional, to taste)

1-2 teaspoon sugar

Combine everything in a large pot, mixing well. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Ladle salsa into hot sterile pint jars, leaving ½ inch headspace. Cap with canning lids and finger tighten. Process in boiling water bath for 15 minutes. Remove and let sit for 24 hours; check lids for seal. Refrigerate any unsealed jars. Yield is 7-8 pints.

The only problem I had with this recipe was peeling the green tomatoes. Tossing them into a pot of boiling water, then into ice-cold water to loosen the skins did not work. Neither did an online suggestion of cutting an X at the bottom of each tomato before tossing them. Finally, I simply skinned them with my peeler – worked perfectly. And some folks just leave the skins on.