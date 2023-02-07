Purebred cattle breeders vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and C&B Operations, during the week of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 24-29 in Sioux Falls.
The Angus, SHLI Payweight 2101, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by Shane Lindsey Angus, Prairie City, Iowa, he was sired by WILKS Payweight 7096 and out of CB Pegette 613. He sold for $4,800 to Larry Mines, Pukwana, S.D.
The Angus, BPC Lady Edit 40K, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Blueprint Cattle Company, Otley, Iowa, she was sired by Colburn Primo 5153 and out of BPC New Edition 2D. She sold to Chad Nelson, Magnolia, Minn., for $3,200.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were: Charolais: Logan Wiskur, Elkton, S.D., Wayne Cherrey, Winfred, S.D.; Hereford: Hexad Farms, Parker, S.D., Dick Lacey, Garretson, S.D.; Simmental: Koz-E Acres, Le Sueur, Minn., Sean Jorgensen, Highmore, S.D.; and All Other Breeds: Radke Cattle Company, Mitchell, S.D., Greg Swenson, Rose Creek, Minn.
Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were: Charolais: Anderson Show Stock, Stewartville, Minn., Zahren Gilbert, Lake Park, Iowa; Hereford: Stenberg Herefords, Colman, S.D., Matthew Kitchell, Ada, Minn.; Simmental: Dolieslager Show Cattle, Doon, Iowa, Matt Fischer, Brunswick, Neb.; and All Other Breeds: NTM Cattle Co., Brookings, S.D., Tim Kessler, Leola, S.D.
The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor’s Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.