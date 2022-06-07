Annual “breakfast on the farm” at Royalwood Dairy

The Ode family is celebrating June Dairy Month by hosting the 15th annual Breakfast on the Farm event at Royalwood Dairy near Brandon, South Dakota.
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.
The free, family-friendly event has become a tradition for the Ode family, as well as many families in the Brandon and Sioux Falls metro areas.
Since 2008, the Ode family has hosted the event featuring guided tours of the dairy farm, free pancakes and dairy treats and a variety of children’s activities and entertainment.
Children’s activities include:
- Entertainer Phil Baker will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Make N’ Take activity hosted by Hood Magazine
- Jump in a bouncy combine
“We appreciate the Ode family’s willingness to open up their farm to give neighbors and community members the opportunity to see where the dairy products they enjoy get their start,” said Heidi Zwinger, Outreach Director for Ag United. “During the tours, they can see how cows are cared for on today’s dairy farms.”
Royalwood Dairy is located south of Brandon, 48176 266th St. Brandon, SD 57005.
Parking for the event will be located one mile east of the dairy. Signs will be posted.
Shuttle busses will run continuously from the parking lot to the farm.
Find more details on the South Dakota Farm Families Facebook page.
The event is sponsored in part by Undeniably Dairy, South Dakota Farm Families and Prairie Farms. Ag United/South Dakota Farm Families was developed through a collaboration of farm organizations to support livestock production and development. Coalition members include; South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association, and South Dakota Soybean Association.