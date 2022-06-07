 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annual “breakfast on the farm” at Royalwood Dairy

dairy-open-house.gif

Families tour a South Dakota dairy in honor of June Dairy Month. 

 Submitted photo

The Ode family is celebrating June Dairy Month by hosting the 15th annual Breakfast on the Farm event at Royalwood Dairy near Brandon, South Dakota.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The free, family-friendly event has become a tradition for the Ode family, as well as many families in the Brandon and Sioux Falls metro areas.  

Since 2008, the Ode family has hosted the event featuring guided tours of the dairy farm, free pancakes and dairy treats and a variety of children’s activities and entertainment. 

Children’s activities include:

  • Entertainer Phil Baker will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
  • Make N’ Take activity hosted by Hood Magazine
  • Jump in a bouncy combine

“We appreciate the Ode family’s willingness to open up their farm to give neighbors and community members the opportunity to see where the dairy products they enjoy get their start,” said Heidi Zwinger, Outreach Director for Ag United.  “During the tours, they can see how cows are cared for on today’s dairy farms.”

People are also reading…

 

Royalwood Dairy is located south of Brandon, 48176 266th St. Brandon, SD 57005.

Parking for the event will be located one mile east of the dairy. Signs will be posted.

Shuttle busses will run continuously from the parking lot to the farm.

Find more details on the South Dakota Farm Families Facebook page.

 

The event is sponsored in part by Undeniably Dairy, South Dakota Farm Families and Prairie Farms. Ag United/South Dakota Farm Families was developed through a collaboration of farm organizations to support livestock production and development. Coalition members include; South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association, and South Dakota Soybean Association.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A truly wild neighborhood

A truly wild neighborhood

It is interesting to look back over 40 years of living on the same piece of ground, especially when you live in the middle of such a wild neig…

Terry’s Hay Fever and more

Terry’s Hay Fever and more

Have you ever noticed, while wandering the aisles of your favorite supermarket, pharmacy or both, the number of non-prescription medications t…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News