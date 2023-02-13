Corn

Corn closed the week 3 and three-quarter cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 4.4 million bushels of corn to Japan and 7.9 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ending Feb. 2, 2/02/23 were 18.9 million bushels, less than half of last year's same-week exports of 41.9 million bushels and were the second lowest of the last 10 weeks.

Over the last eight weeks, U.S. corn exports averaged only 26.4 million bushels per week versus 40.7 million per week during the same period last year, resulting in cumulative Export Inspections of 493 million bushels falling to a marketing year largest year-over-year deficit of 32.7% to last year's 733 million.

Corn exports will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week during Feb-Aug to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection, comparable to last year's 47.7 million per week average from this point forward in what appears to be an impossible task given the expected lack of exports to China moving forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ending Feb. 3, declined to 1.000 million barrels per day from 1.028 million barrels per day the previous week, but was marginally above year ago same-week production of 994,000 barrels per day, the first year-over-year gain in weekly production in 13 weeks.

U.S. ethanol stocks were unchanged at 24.4 million barrels from the week prior, but were down from 24.8 million barrels in the same week last year.

In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA increased corn ending stocks by 25 million bushels as they lowered ethanol/industrial usage by the same amount. The 1.267 billion bushel carryout was close to pre-report estimates of 1.267 billion bushels and below the 1.377 billion bushels reported last year.

Argentina corn production was lowered to 47 million metric tons from 52 million metric tons last month and 49.5 million metric tons last year. Corn production in Brazil was left unchanged from last month at 125.0 million metric tons, unchanged from last month but above 116.0 million metric tons last year.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness. March has a premium to July, rendering storage inefficient.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 11 and a quarter cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were strong at 67.2 million bushels and significantly larger than same-week exports of 45.6 million bushels a year ago. Average exports over the last four weeks of 71.6 million bushels per week continued to run well above last year's 54.3 million per week during the same period.

U.S. soybean Export Inspections will only need to average roughly 18.2 million bushels per week during February to August to reach the USDA's 1.990 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 23.4 million per week average from this point forward last year.

Moreover, cumulative Export Inspections of 1.393 billion bushels ticked above last year's 1.385 billion this week, the first time since the initial weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, versus the USDA estimating this year's exports will decline 7.8% from last year.

In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA increased U.S. soybean ending stocks by 15 mb as they lowered crush by a similar amount. The 225 million bushel carryout was larger than pre-report estimates of 210 million bushels.

Argentina’s soybean production was lowered to 41 million metric tons from 45.5 million metric tons last month and is below last year’s 43.9 million metric tons crop. Brazil soybean production was 153.0 million metric tons, unchanged from last month but well above last year’s 129.5 million metric tons.

South American soybean production will see a production increase of 20.6 metric tons or 757 million bushels compared to a year ago. Conab raised its estimate for the Brazilian soybean crop by 177,000 metric tons to a record 152.9 million metric tons and their corn forecast was cut by 1.319 million metric tons to 123.7 million metric tons. The Rosario Grain Exchange lowered its soybean production estimate to 34.5 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but production in South America will be 920 million barrels larger than last year and will undercut U.S. exports from late February into April. Commercial selling is bearish and storage costs are ineffective.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat closed 32 cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed 37 and three-quarters cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 8 and three-quarters cents lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were a 17-week high at 19.7 million bushels, up from the previous week's 16.4 million bushels and above year ago same-week exports of 15.9 million bushels.

Over the last four weeks, U.S. wheat exports averaged 15.2 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's 14.8 million per week during the same period, and have been solidly above the roughly 12.8 million per week average that is needed during February through May in order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection versus last year's 13.7 million per week average from this point forward.

Cumulative export inspections of 506 million bushels are down 2.1% from last year's 516 million, mostly in line with the USDA's annual export target reflecting an estimated 3.1% decline for the year.

The Stats Canada report showed all wheat stocks as of December 31 at 22.294 million metric tons versus estimates of 22.3 million metric tons and up 33% from last year’s 16.8 million metric tons. Durum stocks came in at 3.695 million metric tons versus estimates of 3.9 million metric tons. Oat stocks of 3.591 million metric tons were in line with estimates of 3.6 million metric tons and compared to 1.882 million metric tons last year.

In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA made very minimal changes to U.S. wheat balance sheets, lowering food demand by 2 million bushels and increasing seed demand by 1 million bushels resulting in a carryover of 568 million bushels, 1 million bushels larger than last month and 10 million bushels less than pre-report guesses.

Australian wheat production increased by 1.4 million metric tons to 38 million metric tons. Russian wheat production rose 1 million metric tons to 92 million metric tons while Canadian wheat feeding rose 1 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed 15 cents lower while feeder cattle closed 42 cents higher.

Last week, Fed cattle trade developed in the south at $159-$160 per hundredweight, $1-$2 higher than last week. Some trade has taken place in the north at $254 dressed, which is $4 per hundredweight higher.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,345 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 5 pounds from last week at 910 pounds, which is 18 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 16,400 metric tons and shipments of 15,600 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $3.30 lower.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Feb. 4 have weights falling to 285.9 pounds versus 286.8 pounds last week and 289.1 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 28,800 metric tons and shipments of 30,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.