Battling 'Work Brain' with fun

I was raised with a strong midwestern ethic: Work first, play later.

I feel guilty if I’m not productive. I would never think to put “fun” on the calendar.

Where do I place the blame for this character trait? My parents, who made us do chores? The prairie, for being a place that demands work for survival? Parenthood, which morphed me into a planner, a scheduler, and a multi-tasker? Myself, for nurturing an inner drive to get things done?

This winter I came across a book, “The Power of Fun,” and began listening to the audio version while – you guessed it – doing chores. Author Catherine Price made me think about things that bring joy vs. things that are merely time-wasting downers.

Early this month while the skies dumped over a foot of snow on our town, I glanced longingly out the window while (figuratively) chained to my computer. I reminisced about childhood days when my brother and I dug tunnels in barnyard snowdrifts and tobogganed down the hill.

Once the workday was over, I grudgingly picked up my to-do list.

Miraculously, something told me that the only thing stopping me from going out to play was my workaholic conscience. Miraculously, I crumpled the paper and tossed it into the trash. Then I put on snow pants and went out to assess the drifts.

It wasn’t easy, this decision to have fun. Work Brain said I should grab a shovel, even though Kirk was revving up the snow blower and had already said he didn’t need help.

I spent a few minutes fighting the shovel itch and testing the flakes, which were too powdery for my elaborate notion of carving a Holstein from a mound of packed snow.

(Work Brain says that even “fun” must be productive. Work Brain says it should at least be worthy of a photo to post online.)

I pulled a 5-gallon pail and a mop bucket out of the garage, and for the next hour thought of nothing but packing snow into my bucket molds and overturning them into the winter version of a sandcastle. As twilight approached, I pushed a string of outdoor lights into my creation, packing the snow so that white light glowed through the ice crystals.

The result reminded me of a 4-year-old’s sandbox creation. But I didn’t care – because I was genuinely having fun.

A neighbor stopped with his dog to say, “That’s cool!” He called my castle a luminary. He didn’t say it looked like preschooler’s art project. We chatted; Kirk and I learned his name, and his dog’s name, and what street they live on. I went indoors refreshed, with a winter-whetted appetite for supper, feelings I would have missed out on, had I stayed inside with that to-do list.

My friend recently described her approach to life: defiant joy. She’s in a Bible study that was reading about the apostle Paul, who was full of joy despite imprisonment and mistreatment at the hands of his captors. He defied the Romans with joy.

My friend has had her share of loss, health issues and heartbreak. Instead of letting them define her, she defies them by finding moments of joy wherever she looks.

Last week we went walking on a bitterly cold evening on a snowy neighborhood marsh. On the slope behind someone’s backyard, inspired by her outlook, I said, “This looks like a good place for a snow angel.” Two Dakota farm girls now past middle age, reared in that ever-present work ethic, we flopped onto our backs, fanning our arms and legs, admiring the crescent moon. And I thought, this is defiant joy.

My grandmother probably never used the words “defiant joy,” but she possessed it. That woman could make fun out of nothing but an old comb and a piece of wax paper. She told me about her Saskatchewan and Minnesota girlhood, filled with work and death and hardship, and card games and dances and snowball fights.

In “The Power of Fun,” Price doesn’t suggest “having more fun” because that’s indefinable. Instead, she encourages readers to recognize the signs of fun. Those signs include laughing, losing track of time, feeling free from self-judgment, feeling like you’ve temporarily stepped out of normal life, being fully absorbed and present, not caring much about the outcome, feeling playful, and totally feeling yourself.

She argues that far from being a waste of time, fun keeps us healthy, energized, and productive. She cautions against being lured by what she calls “fake fun” – binge-watching TV, buying things we don’t need, or spending hours mindlessly scrolling through social media. She says many of us spend leisure time on screens, doing things that might be educational or enjoyable or soothing, but they don’t generate true fun.

For me, going dancing and playing board games fit Price’s definition of fun. So did my snow castle. If you have a Work Brain like mine, please think about what makes you flourish and feel connected. Finding playfulness in everyday life won’t make you childish; it will make you healthier.

I have Grandma’s 1940 copy of “The Fun Encyclopedia” by E. O. Harbin – 900 pages of parlor games and icebreakers reminiscent of the games you once played in 4-H and Scouts. I have held onto that book for years, but I have never honored Grandma by putting it to use.

This year, that will change. For starters, I dug my to-do list out of the trash and scratched half the items off it. At the top, I scribbled “Host board games without worrying what the house looks like.”

Perhaps I’m not a hopeless cause.