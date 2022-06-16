Baxter Black: A cowboy legend

Baxter Black passed away at his home in Benson, Arizona at the age of 77 on June 10, 2022.
Black was a cowboy poet who published many books and appeared as a commentator on National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition.”
Black was a large animal veterinarian before he became national known as a poet, working with animals for more than a decade. In the early 1980s, his folksy, sometimes funny writing began gaining attention, starting with his first published poetry collection, 1980’s “The Cowboy and His Dog: or, ‘Go Git in the Pickup!’” A 1988 poem written while wildfires raged in Yellowstone National Park was picked up by NPR, adding to Black’s widespread recognition. He appeared several times on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and continued publishing books of his poetry and fiction. In 2002, Black joined “Morning Edition” as a regular commentator. He hosted the radio program “Baxter Black on Monday” and wrote the syndicated newspaper column “On the Edge of Common Sense.”
A sample of Black’s poetry:
And heaven for a cowboy is just what you might expect,
It’s horses that need tunin’ up and heifers that need checked.
It’s long rides with a purpose and a code that lights the way
And a satisfying reason to get up every day.
It’s the ranch he’s always dreamed of and never knew he’d find
And if you think about it, you can see it in your mind.
Him, leanin’ in the saddle with his ol’ hat on his head,
Contentment set upon his face like blankets on a bed.
The leather creaks a little as he shifts there in the seat.
The bit chains give a jingle when his pony switches feet.
And you somehow get the feelin’ that he’s sittin’ on a throne
A’gazin’ out on paradise just like it was his own.
— from "I Know You’ll Miss This Man"