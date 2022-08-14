Cannibalize those dead appliances

I had been griping about our 20-year-old dishwasher for at least a year, but it was limping along adequately until last month.

Then one day it emitted white smoke along with an acrid burned electronics smell. Slightly panicked, I called my better half into the kitchen before I opened the dishwasher door. Out popped a spark worthy of the Fourth of July, along with a lot of steam.

The decision was made.

Whenever possible we like to give local stores our business, so off we went. The salesperson at the neighborhood appliance store led us to an impressive row of dishwashers with fancy features. I do not like bells and whistles, and after a bit of coaxing we got him to show us the machine on the other side of the room with only a few buttons (normal, short wash, delay, heat dry or not, and start). It is a sturdy model that usually goes into apartment buildings, with a lower price tag than the versions with the gizmos.

This gives me a chance to share a favorite hint passed along from my parents: If you get a new dishwasher, save the old cutlery basket, and set it inside the new machine for extra silverware space. Utensils are more apt to get clean when not overcrowded.

I am also saving the racks from our defunct dishwasher for a while, taking time to think of what to do with them. Maybe I will stand trays on edge along with baking sheets, cutting boards and muffin pans, and place the rack in a storeroom. A rack could come in handy for organizing hoses, cords, or barn supplies; or standing on end to support climbing garden plants. In an online search, I found photos of dishwasher racks used for storing file folders, hanging on a wall to store spools of thread, or sliding under a bed to hold shoes or gift wrap.

Stoves and fridges, too: If you get a new range, save the oven racks from the old one. You will be surprised at how many uses you find for them. My mother uses one as a cooling rack for bread and cake pans. I set mine under flowerpots on the deck to allow air circulation and keep plant water from staining the wood. Use wire shelves from an old refrigerator for the same purposes.

Drawers from castoff refrigerators make dandy free storage boxes on workshop shelves.

Divide and conquer: If you have youngsters heading to college, save money on student bedding: Cut an unused king-size comforter, flat sheet, or blanket in half and hem the sides to make two twin comforters, sheets, or blankets.