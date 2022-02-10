Cattle industry needs unity, truth, panelist says

“I don't think there's ever been a time in the history of the cattle industry with a greater need for unity,” Dr. Gary Sides said. “Modern ag in a cancel culture.”

“The first casualty of cancel culture is the truth,” said Sides, a beef and feedlot nutritionist with Zoetis.

He focused on the nutritional benefits beef has to offer and how those have a tendency to get brushed aside in favor of whatever happens to be “politically correct.”

Sides was keynote speaker kicking off a three-hour event titled “The Need for Unity in the Cattle Industry” at the Black Hills Stock Show Feb 1.

He was followed the panel discussion “Discussing the effects of Washington, D.C., on our Family Farms and Ranches,” featuring panelists Mark Haugen, former editor for Tri-State Neighbor and West River director for Sen. John Thune, Jim Selchert from Sen. Mike Rounds’ Rapid City office and Katie Murray, West River director for Rep. Dusty Johnson

The morning was rounded out with a town hall discussion with representatives from three cattle advocacy groups: Justin Tupper, vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. Larry Stomprud, former president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and current member of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and Karina Jones, field director for R-CALF USA.

Both groups answered questions on topics ranging from current bills in Congress, country of origin labeling, meat packer profits, legislative goals and more.