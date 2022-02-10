Cattle industry needs unity, truth, panelist says

“I don't think there's ever been a time in the history of the cattle industry with a greater need for unity,” Dr. Gary Sides said. “Modern ag in a cancel culture.”
“The first casualty of cancel culture is the truth,” said Sides, a beef and feedlot nutritionist with Zoetis.
He focused on the nutritional benefits beef has to offer and how those have a tendency to get brushed aside in favor of whatever happens to be “politically correct.”
Sides was keynote speaker kicking off a three-hour event titled “The Need for Unity in the Cattle Industry” at the Black Hills Stock Show Feb 1.
He was followed the panel discussion “Discussing the effects of Washington, D.C., on our Family Farms and Ranches,” featuring panelists Mark Haugen, former editor for Tri-State Neighbor and West River director for Sen. John Thune, Jim Selchert from Sen. Mike Rounds’ Rapid City office and Katie Murray, West River director for Rep. Dusty Johnson
The morning was rounded out with a town hall discussion with representatives from three cattle advocacy groups: Justin Tupper, vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association. Larry Stomprud, former president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and current member of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and Karina Jones, field director for R-CALF USA.
Both groups answered questions on topics ranging from current bills in Congress, country of origin labeling, meat packer profits, legislative goals and more.
Neither group took questions from attendees, but answered a series of questions provided to the panelists ahead of time.
The legislative panel discussion covered a variety of topics including President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, Johnson’s Cattle Contract Library Act and the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021.
“I'm not aware of one Republican in the House or one Republican in the Senate that supports this initiative,” Haugan said of the President’s bill, which has the potential to raise capital gains to 39.6%. “It's an attack on small family owned businesses and in South Dakota 90% of our farms and ranches are family owned.”
The delegation was in agreement over that, as well as on the Cattle Contract Library Act, which would require packers to report terms of alternative marketing agreements between packers and producers giving ranchers more market data.
There was only a slight disagreement when it came to the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021. While they agreed that labels are important, Selchert said Rounds wants to make sure labeling is not confusing for the consumer.
He used an illustration of a pair of slacks he owns. The materials are made in the United States, but they were assembled in Mexico. They still get to bear the “Made in America,” label. So while Rounds supports the bill, he wants to be sure the beef that is labeled as a product of America truly was raised, butchered and processed in the U.S.
In his closing statement, Selchert summarized the ultimate reason for the need for unity within the beef industry: “Our hearts are all in the right place, and we need to talk and we need to remember that our kids go to the same schools, we go to the same churches, we live in the same communities, and we don't necessarily agree on how to address it. But we know we're being attacked. And 35 years in the military has taught me that if we're not together when we get attacked, we're in trouble.”
While the three legislative representatives generally agreed on issues affecting the cattle industry, there was a bit more disagreement among the advocacy groups, particularly regarding the Beef Checkoff reform and Senate Bill 949.
The Beef Checkoff reform is a part of the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act of 2021. The bill “prohibits boards established to carry out a checkoff program or a USDA order issued under a checkoff program from entering into a contract or agreement to carry out program activities with a party that engages in activities to influence any government policy or action that relates to agriculture,” according to Congress.gov.
Selchert and Tupper acknowledged that while the Beef Checkoff isn’t perfect, eliminating it isn’t necessary, which is what Selchert believes is the end goal.
“Let's be clear that detractors of the checkoff do not want to reform it. They want to dismantle it,” he said.
He added, “The Beef Checkoff is the strongest tool cattle producers have to defend their industry from environmental activists to fake meat companies.”
Tupper said the checkoff could benefit from modernization and being made more streamlined.
“Does the checkoff have problems? Without question. Do we think we need to take it all away? That's not necessarily what we believe,” he said.
Unlike her peers, Jones is in favor of the reform. Since the checkoff was put in place, beef consumption has dropped 20 pounds per capita. 1985, cattle producers were receiving 57%of the consumer dollar, today it’s about 37%. There were 110 million cows, today 93.5 million.
“We’re losing our cowherd, producers, percentage of the consumer dollar and per capita consumption of beef,” she said.
Of the three organizations taking part in the town hall discussion, R-CALF was the only one that does not accept funds from the Beef Checkoff.
Senate Bill 949 also saw divisions between the advocacy groups. The bill would require a minimum of 50% of a covered packer's weekly volume of livestock slaughter be purchased through spot market sales from nonaffiliated producers.
Stomprud stated that the bill is one of NCBA’s highest priorities and admits that the issue is very complex.
“Cow calf operators, stockers and feeders all deserve good price discovery to ensure fair prices,” he said. He went on to explain how NCBA has continued to fight for fair pricing.
“We’ve successfully advocated Rep Johnsons’ cattle contract bill, new USDA reports that provide more insight to formula transactions and reauthorization to mandatory livestock reporting. We’ve worked to secure $1 billion to expand packing capacity. That seems to be the biggest bottleneck right now for not seeing good prices for our fat cattle,” he said.
Tupper also spoke in favor of the bill and pointed out that some opponents have said that the bill isn’t enough or that it establishes regionalization. However, Tupper said he believes in the need for compromise.
“There's no such thing in Congress as a silver bullet bill to fix all the problems we have in the cattle industry. It's been broken over a lot of years. It's going to take a lot of time to fix. But if we don't take the reins and get something passed, we've lost,” he said.
R-CALF is one of those groups that doesn’t believe Senate Bill 949 goes far enough. Jones said her organization would like a minimum standard of conduct that all 24 of the big four plants have to live by.
The bill, as it’s currently written, would exclude nine of the big 24 plants, including five JBS plants, Jones said. She added that if the bill is passed, “It would historically damage what we are working for in R-CALF.”
While there were many disagreements, there were two things all three groups were all in total agreement on.
The first was supporting the suspension of Brazilian beef imports. The second was that there has never been a greater need for unity within the cattle industry than there is right now.
To view a recording of the keynote speaker, panel discussion or town hall discussion, visit https://youragnetwork.com/.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.