Zach Post, Jackson, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Simmental Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
Post chose lot 17, Koze Direct Deposit 3K, a consignment from Koz-E Acres, Le Sueur, Minn., as champion bull. He was sired by W/C Bank On It 273H and out of TBSF Aron 3A. He was the second highest selling bull and sold for $4,000 to Matt Fischer, Brunswick, Neb.
The highest selling Simmental bull was lot 11, a consignment from Double E Cattle Company, Gaylord, Minn. He sold to Clay Kaeleber for $4,500.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 22, Volz’s Karl, a consignment Volz Farm, Elmore, Minn. He was sired by Profit and out of Volz’s Chardnae. He sold for $3,500 to Jerry Hettinger, White Lake, S.D.
Post chose lot 5, TDSC Spar JR 127J, a consignment from Dolieslager Show Cattle, Doon, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by SK Granger G63 and out of ASCC JYPSY 15F ET. She was the highest selling female and sold to Sean Jorgensen, Highmore, S.D., for $5,750.
Post chose lot 4, JCLL Kamala K107, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by JCLL Simmentals, Brownsdale, Minn. She was sired by W/C Bankroll 1199F and out of FLE Miss Gloriana. She sold to Reid Krell, George, Iowa, for $2,000.
The second highest selling Simmental female was lot 1, a consignment from Lance Ellsworth, Elkhorn, Wis. She sold to Loren Gens, Chandler, Minn., for $2,300.
Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. Thirteen bulls averaged $2,919.23, and three females averaged $3,350.50