Kade Smith from Kersey, Colo., exhibited the champion market hog, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Swine Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
The reserve champion market hog, a crossbred, was exhibited by Jami Hoblyn of York, Neb.
Lucas Stalcup from Ashland, Mont., judged a total of 71 hogs in 12 classes.
Alex Fox of Michigantown, Ind., showed the champion purebred hog.
Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Ryder Lloyd, Heber City, Utah; Alex Fox; Kynlee Kaufman, Gering, Neb.; Kade Smith; Quentin Mullenhoff, Leigh, Neb.; Jami Hoblyn; Lauren Kaliff, York, Neb.; and Kannon Calley, Unionville, Mo. The top 10 market hogs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.