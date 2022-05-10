 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coming home to South Dakota

Schultz-(1)-web.gif

The Schultz Family, Garrett, Morgan, Mila (4) and Lena (22 months) raise Angus cattle, corn and soybeans near Zell, South Dakota. 

 Submitted photo

Morgan and Garrett Schultz always knew they wanted to end up in South Dakota. 

In 2018, that wish came true for the couple, who will serve as Tri-State Neighbor’s 2022 Crop Watchers from Zell, South Dakota. 

Morgan Schultz was born in South Dakota but moved to Kansas when she was in middle school. After graduating from the University of Kansas, where she played volleyball for the Jayhawks, she met Garrett Schultz, a Kansas native who was working as a commodities trader at the time. 

Garrett had traveled to South Dakota for pheasant hunting every year for the past decade and had developed a love for the Rushmore State. 

Schultz-(30)-web.gif

Garrett Schultz feeds cattle near Zell, South Dakota. 

Until November 2018, the Schultz’s had spent the previous few months traveling, trying to decide where they wanted to put down roots. 

Should they stay in Kansas? Check out Texas? Make the move to Montana? The possibilities were endless, but in the end, Morgan Schultz’s childhood home in South Dakota had their hearts. 

So when an opportunity arose to move back to Morgan Schultz’s grandparents’ farm to help out and eventually take over, the couple jumped on it. 

Morgan Schultz’s cousin Cory Backous had been helping Roger and Deanne Zens, Morgan Schultz’s maternal grandparents, operate the farm, but had decided he wanted to return to work for 3M in Aberdeen. 

Schultz-(90)-web.gif

Garrett Schultz gives a new calf a vaccination.

It was at that point the whole family sat down for a discussion about the future of the Zens’ farm. “We decided we were going to put the wheels in motion. Roger is going to keep doing what he wants to do as long as he wants to do. I'll get going on the side. And then when Roger is done, we'll have everything in place to just step in,” Garrett Schultz said. 

“Everything just fell into place,” Morgan Schultz added. 

Neither of the Schultzes has an off-farm job, but Morgan serves as lead volleyball coach for Matchbox, a club volleyball team based in Aberdeen. 

Zens runs RZ Pheasant Hunts, a hunting lodge on the property five miles north of Zell. The Schultz’s stayed in the hunting lodge while their house was being built on the same site. 

Morgan Schultz said they considered living off the farm, but with calving being a 24/7 operation and the couple having two small children with a third on the way, they decided building an on-farm home was the best choice for their family. 

They talked about the possibility of being stranded in a northern South Dakota snowstorm. “When it comes to calving season and us having small children, I was like, I don't want him gone and leaving” Morgan Schultz said. 

Schultz-(80)-web.gif

Garrett, Morgan and Lena Schultz, along with their dog Rudy, walk through a pen on the way to check calves on their family farm near Zell, South Dakota. 

The Schultz’s said the first winter coming from Kansas was a tough adjustment, but they got through it. 

“There was so much snow!” Garrett Schultz said, and added, “You learn very quickly to adjust to your environment.”

The couple had adjusted well and now says there is nowhere else they’d rather be.

“There's been other opportunities that have come along since we've been here with Roger with people just reaching out saying, hey, where are you at now? What's going on? Would you have interest in this? But now that the house and the girls are here and number three's on the way, it’s like, come on. No way,” Garrett Schultz said. 

The Schultz’s little girls, Mila, age four, and Lena (whom they called L.J.), 22 months, have had no trouble adjusting to their farm life. 

Lena goes with her daddy to feed cows every morning and Mila goes most mornings, a fact of pride for both Morgan and Garrett Schultz. 

Schultz-(4)-web.gif

Mila (4) and Lena (22 months) Schultz love riding with their dad, Garrett Schultz, to feed cattle every morning. 

“It’s cool that females are becoming more interested in ranching, too. We have two daughters, so it's exciting to see what the future holds. They can take over,” Morgan Schultz said. 

Garrett Schultz spoke humbly of his adopted home.               

“I don't think that this is some unique operation,” he said. “I think it's just another one of many in the state that are multigenerational, century plus farms. But now we have at least a future of us going on for another 20 or 30 years.”

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

