The time has come for our last article, just as the harvest is coming to a close.
Overall, I think we had a good harvest this year with yields being above average.
We have some custom cutting for Grandpa to do, the corn strips from the hunting season, and then we will be done for the year.
We will get all of the equipment moved home, winterized, and stored away until it is time to work on them for next year.
It’s amazing how fast the years come and go!
This past week we were graced with quite the ice storm. In some places 8-10 inches of snow were predicted. We ended up with around a half inch of ice and some snow flurries.
I think we would have preferred some additional snow instead of all of this ice!
This icy cold blast has us checking the water sources for the cattle, making sure they have plenty of access to fresh water. Man, winter hit fast didn’t it? Fall lasted all of two weeks it seems. But here we are. It is what it is, and we are as prepared as we can be in this tundra.
In addition to finishing up harvest, our daily chores have consisted of feeding and checking the cattle. We will continue to do this through the winter as we will feed the calves into the new year. We have really enjoyed getting to be a part of the Crop Watchers, and really appreciate all of you who have read and kept up with our articles!
Thank you! Stay warm and safe this winter!