 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coming to a close

Schultz-(1)-web.gif

The Schultz Family, Garrett, Morgan, Mila (4) and Lena (2) raise Angus cattle, corn and soybeans near Zell, South Dakota. 

 Submitted photo

The time has come for our last article, just as the harvest is coming to a close.

Overall, I think we had a good harvest this year with yields being above average.

We have some custom cutting for Grandpa to do, the corn strips from the hunting season, and then we will be done for the year.

We will get all of the equipment moved home, winterized, and stored away until it is time to work on them for next year.

People are also reading…

It’s amazing how fast the years come and go!

This past week we were graced with quite the ice storm. In some places 8-10 inches of snow were predicted. We ended up with around a half inch of ice and some snow flurries.

I think we would have preferred some additional snow instead of all of this ice!

This icy cold blast has us checking the water sources for the cattle, making sure they have plenty of access to fresh water. Man, winter hit fast didn’t it? Fall lasted all of two weeks it seems. But here we are. It is what it is, and we are as prepared as we can be in this tundra.

In addition to finishing up harvest, our daily chores have consisted of feeding and checking the cattle. We will continue to do this through the winter as we will feed the calves into the new year. We have really enjoyed getting to be a part of the Crop Watchers, and really appreciate all of you who have read and kept up with our articles!

Thank you! Stay warm and safe this winter!

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The billions of benefits from E15

The billions of benefits from E15

A recent study showed with year-round E15 sales, drivers would save $20 billion dollars while putting some $36 billion in the pockets of American households. 

Thankful for family and perfect pie

Thankful for family and perfect pie

I have read hundreds of quotes about Thanksgiving, but I’ve never seen one that tells how to remain thankful when the kitchen sink backs up du…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News