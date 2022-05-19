Conference connects agricultural and educational professionals

Ground Works/South Dakota Ag in the Classroom will host the first-ever South Dakota Education and Agriculture Conference at South Dakota State University on June 8-9, 2022.
The conference will support classroom learning for upper elementary and middle school STEM instruction by integrating agriculture into lesson plans.
“We’re giving opportunities for ag producers to join with these educators so that everyone can understand each other and further us toward our ultimate goal of teaching kids where their food comes from,” Walt Bones said in a conference promotional video.
The growing gap between consumer and producer has continued to be cause for alarm, which lead to the creation of Ground Works/South Dakota Ag in the Classroom.
Founded in 2011, the organization “began with the vision of a unique learning program for students and communities through the establishment of our Teaching Garden program. This vision grew when YES (Youth Eating Smart) camps were developed and showed promising results for students in local schools and community programs. Ground Works Midwest expanded once more when it became the lead agency for South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom. These programs work together to create innovative and inspired curriculum for students and communities across South Dakota” according to the organization’s website.
“Less than 3% of the U.S. population provide food, fuel, fiber, and education,” Cynthia Heidelberger, vice president of operations and co-founder at Ground Works/SD Ag in the Classroom.
For this reason, she believes this event is vital and will as a sort of “thank you” to two industries whose members may often feel underrepresented, farmers and educators.
“We can’t have one without the other,” she said of the two industries.
The goal of this partnership is to create a coalition of educators and agricultural leaders who will strengthen the understanding of and advocacy for education and agriculture in South Dakota.
Heidelberger said the conference is an opportunity to “not only have a seat at the table but feel like they have ownership in it. Everyone at that table should be recognized for the contribution that they're bringing.”
The conference will allocate consist of face-to-face communication, brainstorming ideas, panelists, off-site tours, and more.
For more information and to sign up, visit www.groundworks-midwest.com. You’ll find a complete role description and you can sign up to indicate your interest in attending the conference on June 8-9. This is a great chance to participate in this new and innovative leadership partnership.
Participating educators will be eligible for up to two graduation course credits.
Attendees can choose from four tracks: Davis Dairy Plant, Seed Testing, Local Foods Education and Sheep/Cow/Swine.
Partnering with Groundworks/South Dakota Ag in the Classroom are South Dakota State University Extension, The Event Company, Paulsen Marketing, South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Foundation, Smithfield, Riverview LLC, SD Ag Foundation and First Premier Bank.