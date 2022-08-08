Corn Belt yields large enough to mintage western losses

Corn

Corn closed the week 13 ¼ cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. corn exports, for the week ended July 28, were 33.7 million bushels, up modestly from the previous week's 29.7 million bushels and again easily meeting the roughly 21.3 million bushels per week average pace that will be needed over the final five weeks of the 2021-2022 marketing year in order to reach the USDA's 2.450 billion bushel export projection.

Over the last five weeks, corn export inspections averaged 35.4 million bushels per week. Cumulative export inspections of 2.044 billion bushels are down nearly 18% from last year's 2.484 billion bushels.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; US national corn rating was posted at 61% good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week while trade was looking for conditions to weaken to 60%.

Corn was rated 62% last year. Iowa lost 4% to 76%, Missouri lost 1% to 52%, Nebraska lost 3% to 54% while South Dakota was unchanged at 65% and Minnesota was also unchanged at 63%. North Dakota gained 5% to 79% while Illinois gained 3% to 74% and Indiana gained 4% to 50%. 80% of the crop is silking and 26% is in the dough stage.

In the weekly EIA report; U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended July 29, rose to 1.043 million barrels per day from 1.021 million barrels per day the week prior, the highest in four weeks and 3.0% above last year's same-week production of 1.013 million barrels per day, the largest year-over-year percentage difference in 7 weeks.

U.S. ethanol stocks last week ticked up 23.394 million barrels from 23.328 million barrels the week prior and remain slightly above last year's stocks at this time of 951 million gallons, a modest 31 million gallon (3%) increase.

Strategy and outlook

The corn market has found technical support on the charts and fundamental support from yield losses in the west. The trade believes the eastern Corn Belt will have yields large enough to compensate for losses in the west.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 66 ½ cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sale of 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination for 2022-2023, sale of 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to China for 2022-2023 and 135,000 metric tons of soybean meal to Poland.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports last week were 20.4 million bushels, up from the previous week's 14.4 million bushels and were a 7-week high, but were still solidly below the roughly 33.0 million bushel per week average that is needed over the final five weeks of 2021-2022 to reach the USDA's 2.170 billion bushel export projection.

Over the last 10 weeks, soybean export inspections averaged only 16.4 million bushels per week, roughly half the current "needed" pace, leaving it highly unlikely the USDA's export projection will be reached. Cumulative export inspections of 1.968 billion bushels are down 8.2% from last year's 2.144 billion versus USDA estimating this year's exports to be down 4% for the year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US soybean rating came in at 60% good-to-excellent, a 1% improvement over last week and above expectations for 58%. Soybeans were rated 60% last year. Iowa lost 2% to 73%, Nebraska lost 3% to 57% while South Dakota gained 1% to 65%, North Dakota was up 1% to 63%, Minnesota gained 4% to 66%, Missouri gained 3% to 49%, Illinois gained 7% to 68% and Indiana was unchanged at 48%. 44% of the crop is setting pods and 79% is blooming.

The monthly census crush report saw the USDA report U.S. soybean crush in June was 174.1 million bushels, in line with average market expectations of 174.4 million (173.0-175.0 million range of ideas), down from 180.9 million bushels in May and up 7.6% from last year's June crush of 161.7 million, but was below record June crush of 177.3 million bushels in 2020.

With two months of data remaining in the 2021-2022 marketing year, cumulative crush of 1.847 billion bushels is up 2.3% (41 million bushels) from last year's 1.806 billion bushels, leaving July-August crush needing to total 358 million bushels in order to reach the USDA annual estimate of 2.205 billion bushels.

USDA reported U.S. soybean oil production in June was 2.069 billion pounds versus 2.159 billion in May and 1.909 billion pounds last year, with the average soybean oil yield remaining very strong at 11.88 pounds per bushel, down from 11.93 in May but still solidly above last year's 11.80 in June.

USDA reported 442.0 million bushels of corn was used for ethanol production in June, nearly unchanged from 446.6 million in May, as well as last year's June usage of 439.5 million bushels.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest the market will be very sensitive to weather issues this month and in August as soybeans are a crop of August. The smaller planted acres this year leave little room in balance sheets to have lower yields.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 35 ¼ cents lower; Kansas City wheat closed 30 1/2 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 19 1/4 cents lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat export inspections last week were 9.4 million bushels down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, well below last year's same-week exports of 14.9 million bushels and were the 2nd lowest of the first 9 weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year so far. Since the start of 2022-2023, wheat shipments have averaged 12.1 million bushels per week, below the roughly 14.6 million per week that is needed to reach the USDA's 800 million bushel export projection and well below the 16.9 million per week average during the same period last year. Accordingly, cumulative export inspections of 105 million bushels are now down 25% from last year's 139 million versus USDA estimating this year's marketing year total exports to be essentially unchanged from last year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, spring wheat is rated 70% good-to-excellent, up 2% on the week and 3% more than trade expected, this is well above the 10% rating of last year. Minnesota gained 10% to 82%, North Dakota gained 2% to 80% while South Dakota lost 9% to 56% and Montana lost 1% to 42%. Winter wheat harvest advances to 82% vs. 90% last year and 85% on average.

Strategy and outlook

The fall in wheat values has now seen U.S. soft red winter become the cheapest wheat in the world. Seasonally, wheat demand rebounds now that wheat harvest has reached at least 50% harvested. Commercials have turned bullish on major technical support.

Live and Feeder Cattle

Live cattle closed $2.00 higher while feeder cattle closed $2.10 higher.

There was moderate fed cattle cash trade in the north at mostly $140 to $144 per hundredweight live and $225 to $232 dressed – steady to $2 firmer than last week. Light to moderate volumes traded in the South at $135 to $136, mainly steady to $1 higher than the prior week.

The FCE had 728 head offered for sale and zero cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights moved 4 pounds higher compared to the previous week at 893 pounds, which is 1 pound below last year.

This week's net beef sales for 2022 were 12,000 metric tons with shipments of 18,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022. Commercials have turned bullish.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.12 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending July 30 has weights down slightly to 276.6 pounds versus 276.7 pounds last week and 276.6 pounds last year.

This week's net pork sales were 2022 of 31,000 metric tons with shipments of 26,000 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

The hog market has found stronger cash trade be a catalyst for higher prices. If prices near weekly resistance, producers need to hedge inventory.