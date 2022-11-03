Corn harvest completed, field prep begins in Murray County

Fields opened rapidly with the fast corn harvest in October.

Vos Farms combined the last of their 2022 corn on Oct. 24. Ryan Vos said it was the easiest harvest he could remember, and his dad, Dale, said the same thing.

“Everything went extremely well, couldn’t have asked for a better fall,” Ryan Vos said. “Minimal breakdown, able to keep moving, able to go to whatever field we wanted to go to. Everything was consistent across the board for moisture, but yields were up and down.”

The Voses received about 2 inches of rain in mid-August. Before that, the last significant rain fell in May and early June.

Drought conditions made it easy for the machinery to drive across the hard soil. Not fighting mud had its advantages, and the overall corn yields were acceptable given the dry conditions.

Vos noted some corn rootworm damage on continuous corn ground, and there was also some raccoon damage this year.

When Vos gave his report on Oct. 25, all the cornstalks were baled. Next on the workload agenda was picking up the bales for the livestock operation.

Tillage was a challenge. The chisel plow tips wore down quickly, but so far there had been no difficulties getting replacement parts.

Tillage, Vos said, could well be the unexpected and significant cost of the year. To find ways to reduce that cost were important. Repairs and parts on tillage were expensive.

“I’m not going to till up my soybean ground,” he said. “I’m contemplating running a disk over some of my corn ground – just to limit the wear and tear on equipment. It’s so dry that the soil is tamped to the max. We need to get some rain to loosen this soil up.”

Vos and his brother, Kyle Vos, and their father, Dale Vos, all run their own farming operations. They share equipment and help each other with many tasks.

This method of cooperation has worked well for them because the crew can get more done than anyone working alone.

Ryan’s corn was hauled straight to the elevator.

There are good pricing opportunities right off the combine, he pointed out, although there is always the possibility that prices could move higher.

“Right now, you must think about what’s going on in your fields. You look at the input costs, and how high everything is, you need to really pay attention to what your input costs are,” he said. “If you can sell corn for a profit right now to pay your input costs and to keep rolling and make some money, you’re good to go!”

Ryan had a load of finished cattle that will be shipped out the first week of November.

For his feed yard, he recently purchased some steers from a neighbor. He asked his cattle buyer to find some similar steers to fill the yard.

There was exciting news regarding Vos Cattle Co., the Registered Hereford operation of Mallory and Ryan Vos. They sold a high-quality steer (Hank Knox) to Shady Lane Farms during the Minnesota Beef Expo.

“Next year, we’re going to have some pretty nice bred heifers for sale, and maybe a couple of calves, a bull, or a steer or heifer,” he said. “Keep your eye out to what we’re selling on the Registered Hereford side.”

Vos added that his wife serves as the Murray County Central FFA General Livestock Judging team coach. After doing very well at the Minnesota State Fair, the team was invited to the American Royal judging competition in Kansas City. They placed 12th overall and 10th in the cattle classes.

“It was a huge honor for them to go,” Ryan said.

There are more sales coming up to purchase genetics belonging to the Registered Hereford herd of Mallory Vos’s parents, Ross and Beth Carlson. They intended to sell two calves on the Minnesota Go-Pher the Purple Hereford Sale on Dec. 10 in Hutchinson, Minn.

Before that, the Premium Whiteface Feeder Calf sale, hosted by the Minnesota Hereford Breeders, takes place at the Pipestone Livestock Auction Market on Dec. 1.

“That’s a premium sale with Hereford-influence. Baldy cattle are welcome,” Vos said. “The more this sale is promoted, the more people we hope will attend.”