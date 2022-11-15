Corn is overvalued unless exports start to rise

Corn

Corn closed the week 25 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 21.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, in the week ending Nov. 3, were only 9.1 million bushels, down from the previous week's 17.5 million bushels, a fraction of last year's same-week exports of 26 million bushels and were easily a marketing year low through the first 9 weeks of 2022-2023. Nearly all of this week's exports went to Mexico. Cumulative Export Inspections of 175 million bushels are down nearly 28% from last year's 242 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, with only 2019-2020 cumulative export inspections at this time of 148 million bushels being lower. In order to reach the USDA's current export projection, corn exports would need to average roughly 42.4 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 44.7 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn harvest advanced to 87% complete versus 86% expected, 76% last week and 76% on average.

In the weekly Energy Information Act report, U.S. ethanol production rose to a 19 week high for the week ending Nov. 4 and saw production rebound to a 20 week high at 1,051,000 barrels per day versus 1,040,000 prior week and 1,039,000 the previous year. Ethanol stocks were unchanged from the prior week at 22.2 million barrels, up from the 20.3 million barrels the prior year. Ethanol stocks remain the second highest on record for the first week of November.

The monthly supply/demand report saw the USDA increase corn yields to 172.3 bushels per acre from 171.9 bushels per acre last month. This resulted in corn production estimates increasing to 13.930 billion bushels versus 13.895 billion bushels last month. Corn ending stocks only rose slightly to 1.182 billion bushels versus 1.215 billion bushels estimated and 1.172 billion bushels last month. Surprisingly, the USDA left corn exports at 2.150 billion bushels and increased feed usage by 25 million bushels and production by 35 million bushels, resulting in the 10 million bushels increase in ending stocks. World ending stocks for corn came in at 300.8 million metric tons versus estimates of 300.8 million metric tons but down from last month’s 301.2 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Slowing U.S. exports must be reflected in U.S. balance sheets. With production now known, corn is way overvalued unless exports begin to increase.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 27 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 5.3 million bushels of soybeans to Mexico, 14.8 million bushels of soybeans to China and 12.1 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports last week were seasonally strong again at 95.2 million bushels, essentially unchanged from the previous week's 95 million bushels but slightly below last year's same-week exports of 107.0 million bushels. Over the last four weeks, soybean export inspections averaged 92.1 million bushels per week versus 97.4 million per week during the same period last year as cumulative inspections of 471 million bushels remain down nearly 10% from last year's 521 million. In order to reach the USDA's 2.045 billion bushel export projection, soybean exports would need to average roughly 35.3 million bushels per week through the end of next August versus last year's 36.0 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; U.S. soybean harvest moved to 94% complete versus 94% expected, 88% last week and 86% on average.

In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA increased soybean yields to 50.2 bushels per acre from 49.8 bushels per acre last month and raised soybean production to 4.346 billion bushels versus 4.313 billion bushels last month. Soybean stocks rose 20 million bushels to 220 million bushels versus 221 estimated and 200 million bushels last month. The USDA increased soybean production by 33 million bushels and crush by 10 million bushels resulting in a 20 million bushels increase in ending stocks. World soybean stocks were above estimates of 100.9 million metric tons at 102.2 million metric tons and above last month’s 100.5 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January. Commercials are bullish and large specs hold a very small percentage of the open interest. This is bullish.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 42 cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 27 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 23 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports were minimal again last week at just 6.7 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 5.0 million bushels and below last year's same-week exports of 9.3 million bushels. Over the last four weeks, wheat exports have been minimal, totaling a mere 25.2 million bushels during the period 6.3 million per week average, matching last year's equally poor exports during the same period of 26.5 million bushels 6.6 million per week average. Cumulative export inspections, through the first 22 weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, of 361 million bushels are nearly identical to last year's 365 million, leaving weekly shipments needing to average roughly 12.6 million per week through the end of next May to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection - also nearly identical to last year's 12.7 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. national winter wheat seedings moved to 92% complete vs 93% expected, 87% last week and 90% on average. Emergence of the winter wheat crop is 73% versus. 62% last week and 74% on average. Winter wheat conditions conditions improved to 30% good/excellent vs 31% expected, 28% last week and 45% last year.

In the monthly supply/demand report, the USDA made minimal changes to U.S. wheat balance sheets with 7 million bushels increase in food usage, 2 million bushels decrease in seed usage to result in a 5 million bushels decrease in ending stocks. World wheat stocks were 267.8 million metric tons versus 266.6 million metric tons estimated and 267.5 million metric tons last month.

Strategy and outlook

Seasonally, wheat demand improves but a higher U.S. dollar index is keeping foreign buyers away from the U.S. market.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed $1.17 higher while feeder cattle closed $1.95 higher.

Here was active fed cattle cash trade in the north at mostly $152 to $155 per cwt live and $240 to $244 dressed. This is mostly steady with last week. Moderate volumes traded in the south at mainly $150, which is steady with the prior week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,283 head offered for sale and 148 head of cattle sold at $150.25.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 3 pounds from last week at 928 pounds, which is 8 pounds above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales of 13,700 metric tons with shipments of 18,100 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.85 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Nov. 5 saw a small drop to 283.5 pounds versus 284.0 pounds the prior week and 290.1 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 10,800 metric tons with shipments of 28,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.