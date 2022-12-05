Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis

Corn

Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.

Over the last four weeks, corn export inspections averaged 15.4 million bushels per week versus 31.1 million per week during the same period last year. Cumulative export inspections of 229 million bushels are down 33% from last year's 340 million and falling versus the USDA's 2.150 billion bushel export projection reflecting an estimated 13% decline in exports from last year.

In order to reach the USDA's export projection, inspections would need to average roughly 44.9 million bushels per week over the remainder of the marketing year, nearly identical to last year's 45.6 million/week average from this point forward.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration Report, U.S. ethanol production fell to 1,018,000 barrels per day versus 1,041,000 prior week for the week ending Nov. 25. This was down from 1,035,000 barrels per day a year ago. Ethanol stocks rose to 22.0 million barrels, up from 22.8 million barrels last week, a 12-week high and 20.3 million barrels last year.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week seven cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination and 5 million bushels of soybeans to China.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports last week were seasonally solid again at 74.3 million bushels, slipping from the previous week's 89.1 million bushels and were below last year's same-week exports of 83.0 million bushels. Over the last seven weeks, soybean exports averaged 86.3 million bushels per week versus 93.5 million last year during the same period and should remain seasonally strong over the next month or so as year ago exports during the coming five-week period averaged 68.5 million bushels per week before beginning the seasonal pullback. In order to reach the USDA's 2.045 billion bushel export projection, soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 31.9 million bushels per week over the remainder of the marketing year versus last year's 32.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.

In the USDA’s Fats and Oils report, the USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in October was 196.6 million bushels, slightly above average market expectations of 195.9 million, up from 167.6 million bushels in September and was nearly identical to October crush the last two years of 196.9 million bushels last year and 196.6 million in 2020. USDA reported U.S. soybean oil production in October was 2.338 billion pounds versus 1.9 billion in September and 2.3 billion pounds last year in October.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 32 and three-quarters cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 39 and a quarter cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 28 and a quarter cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were weak again at 7.3 million bushels, down from the previous week's 10.7 million bushels, as well as last year's same-week exports of 14.4 million bushels. Over the last four weeks, wheat exports averaged just 7.7 million bushels per week versus 11.4 million per week during the same period last year, with cumulative export inspections of 385 million bushels falling to a 10-week low relative to last year's 401 million bushels of down 3.8%. In order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, wheat shipments need to average roughly 13.3 million bushels per week through the end of next May versus last year's 12.8 million per week average during the same period.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. winter wheat conditions were two percent improved at 34% good/excellent versus 33% expected, 32% last week and 44% last year.

The StatsCanada report for December had all wheat at 33.82 metric tons versus 34.70 metric tons in Sept and 22.29 metric tons last year.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support could be very bullish.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed 67 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $3.75 higher.

There was light to moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North at mostly $157 per cwt live and $245 to $249 dressed. This is mostly steady with the prior week. Light to moderate volumes traded in the South at mainly $155, which is steady with last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,541 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 1 pound from last week at 930 pounds, which is 8 pounds above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2022 of 15,400 metric tons, 2023 sales of 2,000 metric tons and shipments of 15,800 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.97 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Nov. 26 has weights at 285.1 pounds versus 284.4 pounds last week and 290.8 pounds a year ago.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2022 of 20,100 metric tons, 2023 sales of 3,800 metric tons and shipments of 29,700 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.