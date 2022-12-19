Corn prices up, soybeans down slightly

Corn

Corn closed the week nine and half cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 4 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Dec. 8 were 19.9 million bushels, falling from the previous week's marketing year high 32.5 million bushels, but continuing to run well below the roughly 44.3 million bushels per week that will need to be averaged through the end of next August in order to reach the USDA's just-lowered export projection of 2.075 billion bushels. With exports from one year ago this week of 36.6 million bushels, cumulative export inspections of 281 million bushels are now down 31% from last year's 408 million.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production averaged 1,061,000 barrels per day versus 1,077,000 barrels per day the prior week and 1,087,000 barrels per day the previous year. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to an eight-month high at 24.4 million barrels in the week ending Dec. 9, up from 23.3 million the previous week, and up from 20.9 million barrels in the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 3 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 5.1 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 67.6 million bushels, down from the previous week's 76.4 million bushels and comparable to last year's same-week exports of 64.2 million bushels. Over the last eight weeks, soybean exports averaged 85.6 million bushels per week, slightly below last year's 89.5 million per week average during the same period, while cumulative export inspections of 859 million bushels are down 8% from last year's 938 million versus USDA's 2.045 billion bushel export projection reflecting an estimated 5.2% decline for the year. Soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 29.9 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's export projection, identical to last year's average weekly shipments from this point forward.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA)crush report was disappointing at only 179.184 million bushels, below estimates of 181.5 million bushels, down from last month’s 184.5 million bushels and below last year’s 179.5 million bushels. The record November NOPA crush was 181 million bushels in 2020. Soy oil stocks came in at 1.63 billion pounds versus estimates of 1.619 billion pounds, better than last month’s 1.528 billion pounds and down from last year's 1.832 billion pounds.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 25 and a quarter cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed 16 and three-quarters cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 8 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat exports last week were at a 4-week low at 8.0 million bushels, down from the previous week's 12.6 million bushels below year ago same-week exports of 9.9 million bushels. Over the last eight weeks, wheat shipments averaged 8.1 million bushels per week, below last year's also-weak 9.6 million per week average during the same period and solidly below the roughly 13.2 million bushels per week average that is needed in order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, which happens to also be the same average weekly shipment pace from this point forward last year. Cumulative export inspections of 409 million bushels are down 2.5% from last year's 420 million, comparable to the USDA's annual export target reflecting an expected 3.1% decline for the year.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support could be very bullish.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed 22 cents higher while feeder cattle closed 22 cents higher.

There was moderate to active fed cattle cash trade in the north at a range of $155 to $158 with the bulk at $156 per hundredweight live and $245 to $249 dressed. Light to moderate volumes traded in the south at mainly $155 per hundredweight. This is mostly steady to $1 lower relative to the prior week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 853 head offered for sale and 136 cattle sold at $155.50.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 2 pounds from last week at 925 pounds, which is 3 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2022 of 10,900 metric tons. 2023 sales of 2,900 metric tons and shipments of 16,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $1.90 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Dec. 10 have weights at 285.5 pounds versus 286.4 pounds last week and 290.8 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2022 of 14,400 metric tons, 2023 sales of 7,700 metric tons and shipments of 34,200 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.