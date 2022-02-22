Crop losses may require U.S. to plant more soybean acres this spring

Corn

Corn closed the week four and three quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not any export sales.

U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Feb. 10, 2022 were 57.3 million bushels, up from the previous week's 41.9 million bushels and above last year's same-week exports of 51.8 million bushels. Cumulative export inspections of 790 million bushels are down nearly 13% from last year's 902 million versus USDA estimating 2021/-2022 exports to decline 12% from last year. The needed export inspections pace in order to reach the USDA's export projection is 49.5 million bushels/ per week versus last year's 58.4 million per week average from this point through the end of August.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, US ethanol production rose to 1,009,000 barrels per day in the week ending Feb. 11, up from 994,000 the previous week and up from 911,000 barrels per day in the same week last year. US ethanol stocks rose to 25.5 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 11, up from 24.8 million the previous week and up from 24.3 million in the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook:

The corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. The market is telling producers to sell remaining cash inventory AND re-own with less risky futures and options strategies.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week fifteen and three quarter cents higher. Private exporters announced export sales of 11.7 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination, 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to China and 3.7 million bushels of soybeans to Mexico.