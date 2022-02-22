Crop losses may require U.S. to plant more soybean acres this spring

Corn
Corn closed the week four and three quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not any export sales.
U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Feb. 10, 2022 were 57.3 million bushels, up from the previous week's 41.9 million bushels and above last year's same-week exports of 51.8 million bushels. Cumulative export inspections of 790 million bushels are down nearly 13% from last year's 902 million versus USDA estimating 2021/-2022 exports to decline 12% from last year. The needed export inspections pace in order to reach the USDA's export projection is 49.5 million bushels/ per week versus last year's 58.4 million per week average from this point through the end of August.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, US ethanol production rose to 1,009,000 barrels per day in the week ending Feb. 11, up from 994,000 the previous week and up from 911,000 barrels per day in the same week last year. US ethanol stocks rose to 25.5 million barrels in the week ending Feb. 11, up from 24.8 million the previous week and up from 24.3 million in the same week last year.
Strategy and outlook:
The corn market will need to bid for acres this spring to rebuild the ending stocks at a more comfortable level. The market is telling producers to sell remaining cash inventory AND re-own with less risky futures and options strategies.
Soybeans
Soybeans closed the week fifteen and three quarter cents higher. Private exporters announced export sales of 11.7 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination, 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to China and 3.7 million bushels of soybeans to Mexico.
U.S. soybean exports last week were 42.4 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 45.6 million bushels, but above year ago same-week exports of 34.0 million bushels. With cumulative export inspections at 1.426 billion bushels, which are down nearly 23% from last year's 1.848 billion, soybean exports will need to average roughly 20.3 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.050 billion bushel export projection, which reflects an estimated 9.5% decline from last year.
The NOPA Crush Report has January crush at 182.2 million bushels, below estimates of 186.7 million bushels and last month’s 186.4 million bushels as well as last year’s 184.7 million bushels. Soybean oil stocks are 2.026 billion pounds versus estimates of 2.062 billion pounds, last month’s 2.031 billion pounds and last year’s 1.799 billion pounds. This is the highest oil stocks figure in nine years.
Strategy and outlook:
The market has rallied as South American weather has turned drier than desired for Southern Brazil and Argentina, reducing the amount of crop available for export. Additional crop losses will require the US to plant more soybean acres this spring.
Wheat
Chicago wheat closed five cents lower. Kansas City wheat closed ten and a quarter cents higher $.10 and Minneapolis wheat two and a quarter cents higher. Exporters did not announce any export sales.
U.S. wheat exports last week were 16.0 million bushels, unchanged from last year's same-week exports of 15.6 million bushels. Over the last five weeks, wheat exports averaged 15.0 million bushels per week, slightly better than the roughly 13.9 million per week average that is needed through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's 810 million bushel export projection versus last year's 19.0 million per week average from this point forward. Cumulative export inspections of 532 million bushels are down 17% from last year's 642 million, comparable to USDA's annual export estimate reflecting an 18% decline from last year.
Strategy and outlook:
Traders are closely monitoring moisture conditions of the winter wheat crop during the winter months. This year’s winter wheat crop has entered dormancy with one of the lowest G/E ratings in the last 20 years.
Live and feeder cattle
Live cattle closed fifty five cents lower while feeder cattle closed $1.07 lower.
There was active fed cattle cash trade in the north at mainly $142 to $143 live and mostly $225 to $226 dressed. That is mostly steady to $1 firmer compared to last week. Moderate trade also developed in the south at mainly $142 live, which was $2 higher than the previous week.
The Fed Cattle Exchange had 2,096 head offered for sale and 1,237 cattle sold at $142-$142.50.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up two pounds at 930 pounds, which is eight pounds above a year ago and one pound below record highs.
Beef export sales for 2022 saw sales of 23,000 metric tons with exports of 16,500 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook:
Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 1st quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling.
Lean hogs
Lean hogs closed the week $7.00 higher.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Feb. 12 saw weights decline slightly to 288.6 pounds versus 289.1 pounds last week and 287.2 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 18,300 metric tons reported for 2022 with exports of 31,000 metric tons.
Strategy and outlook:
The hog market is nearing major technical resistance.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.