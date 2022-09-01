Crops are filling in

The season moves forward, and we are starting to be able to gauge how the crop may turn out.
We have gotten half an inch of rain around home in the last week, which puts us just over two inches in August.
Because of this, I think that we will have a good soybean crop.
It is difficult for me to look at a soybean plant and say with confidence what it will yield, but there are plenty of pods on the stems and the ground under the canopy has moisture in it, which tells me that they will be pretty good.
Corn is much easier for me to look at and have an idea of what the yield is going to be.
The pollination wasn’t great but even though the ears are tipped back a bit, the kernels that are there are filling in well.
The moisture we have received lately will help with kernel depth and overall test weight of the grain. For now, we are probably looking at an average corn crop and given the year we have had, I will be happy if it ends up that way.
Disclaimer: I have yet to do any silage appraisals this year for work and my eye may not be calibrated correctly. We will see how it shakes out.
The cover crop I planted is growing. I suspect the rain will help keep it growing as well. We will continue to prepare equipment for harvest.
Soybean harvest will be here soon, and I am looking forward to it!
This week my family and I will gather to celebrate the life of my grandma Lucille who passed away last week at the age of 92. It is sad to see her go, but I am grateful for the time we had together.
She and my grandpa farmed when they were younger, and she was always curious about our operation. She was always excited to talk about how things had changed so much in her lifetime. I appreciate the farming heritage that her generation passed along, and she will be deeply missed by many.