Delmont kuchen festival celebrates 25 years

Here’s a rhetorical question regarding the official state dessert of South Dakota: How many kuchen are enough?

It appears the Delmont Historical Society has not yet found the answer.

In 1997, the society held a bake sale to raise money to fix up their newly acquired museum, which was to be located in the town’s historic pumphouse. They timed the sale to coincide with opening weekend of pheasant hunting season.

Earla Strid contributed a dozen or so pans of kuchen, all of which sold in less than 90 minutes.

That gave the organizers an idea. They decided to specialize for the next year, and the Delmont Kuchen Festival was born.

In the fall of 1998, the group’s members gathered in Strid’s kitchen to prepare 50 pans of kuchen, a pie-shaped pastry with a yeast-based crust and fruit-and-custard filling introduced to the plains by German-speaking immigrants from Russia over a century ago.

Fifty kuchen sold in a flash.

The next year, they asked friends around town to bake. Ninety weren’t enough either.

The kuchen sale became so popular that organizers eventually turned to the Tyndall Bakery in neighboring Bon Homme County to help meet demand. With the aid of the bakery’s industrial-size mixer and oven, along with 12 to 15 volunteers assembling the pastries, the historical society now sells as many as 900 kuchen each fall. One year that number reached 1,500, Strid said.

This year’s sale is Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Delmont – but the pastries are frequently sold out before 4 p.m., Strid said. Buyers can purchase a whole kuchen or buy it by the slice, choosing from 13 varieties, among them apple, blueberry, cherry, rhubarb, poppyseed, cottage cheese, custard, prune, raisin, and coconut. In recent years, each kuchen was priced at $12 but that might go up this year because of the cost of ingredients, Strid said.

The Saturday kuchen festival is held in conjunction with the Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival on Sept. 10-11. Delmont hosts a craft sale and quilt show at the same time, Strid said. The Pumphouse Museum and the Onion House - a Delmont landmark – will also be open to visitors. The museum once housed the pump for the town’s water supply. The Onion House – so named for the onion-shaped dome atop the 120-year-old Queen Anne structure – was a clinic and hospital for short time before 1920. Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. More information is available at delmontsd.org.

The Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival includes antique farming demonstrations, pedal and tractor pulls, steam engines, a petting zoo, flea market and visits to a period schoolhouse, farmhouse, summer kitchen and blacksmith shop. For details visit facebook.com/twinriversoldiron.

Strid taught in the Tripp-Delmont school system for 47 years; her husband Dick owned the former Dick’s Grocery in Delmont. The 2020 census lists the population at 153 for the town, which is in Douglas County in southeastern South Dakota.

Strid said the day before the sale, when volunteers gather at the bakery to assemble the kuchen, feels more like fun than work. “You get all those ladies together and they’re telling stories about their gardens or their cattle – that’s the most fun,” she said. Dick, meanwhile, enjoys festival day, when he catches up with friends he may not have seen for years, she said.

Fun notwithstanding, Strid said she is retiring from leadership for the kuchen festival, turning over the oven mitts to Kaylene Goehring, another Delmont resident.

It’s a good thing so many people love the South Dakota state dessert. Strid said there is always museum upkeep that needs to be paid for.

Window and sidewalk repairs are on the to-do list, and that’s a lot of kuchen.