District Four Make it with Wool contest

Tartan showing Shetland wool

A tartan showcases natural colors of North American Shetland wool. 

 File photo

The District 4  Make it  With Wool Contest will be held Saturday, September 17  in Brookings at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1010 8th St. S.  Registration  begins at 9 a.m with private judging at 9:30.  Entry deadline is September 7.

Categories include beginners (ages 7 and under), pre-teen (ages 12 and under), junior (13-16), senior (17-24), adult (over 24), Professional, Made for Others, Wearable Accessory, Recycled Wool Article, and Novelty/Quilt/Afghan. All Juniors, Senior, and Adults/Professional must have their fabrics/yarns tested by a professional lab with results available before the district contest. Contact a district director for more information. All winners will advance to the state contest in Pierre on October 1 in conjunction with the South Dakota Sheep Growers’ annual convention.  The Sheep Growers sponsor this competition to promote the beauty and versatility of wool and to encourage the use of wool fabric or yarn in sewing, knitting, and crocheting of garments.

Entry forms will be available from SD Sheep Growers.com ( Make it With Wool) or Dianne Perry, 42367 200th St., Bancroft, SD 57353, 605 546-2190. Other contest directors include Ida Marie Snortland in western SD: idamariesnorteland@blackhills.com of Lavonne Meyer in southeast SD: lmeyer@iw.net.

