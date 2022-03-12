 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Do you miss Paula’s Pennywise column?

Fork on the Prairie Road

If you keep first-aid kits in your shop or vehicles, rotate the contents so they don’t get so old they’re unusable. This idea might not work for everybody, but I have stopped keeping a first-aid kit in the house. Instead, when I need an adhesive bandage or whatnot, I use supplies from the vehicle, making sure to replace them promptly. Otherwise, the contents of the kit nearly disintegrate before anybody has need for them.

Tip over the vacuum cleaner and prepare to be astonished at what wraps itself around the roller brush. Use a seam ripper (from your sewing supplies) to cut and extract the wound-up hair and thread.

Many brooms have a hole in the handle for hanging, but it can be awkward to use if the nail or hook that you want to hang them on is small. Solve that problem by attaching a keychain, key ring, or carabiner through the hole of the broom handle.

Threading a keychain, key ring, or carabineer through the hole of a handle makes it easier to hang a broom, mop or shovel on a small hook or nail.

If you have unused drapery hooks languishing in a junk drawer or sewing cabinet (the kind with a sharp pointed end that pokes like a needle into the drapery fabric), pound them into the studs in the garage as hooks to hang lightweight items such as cords, windshield ice scrapers, and small tools. Remember they are sharp, so be sure to place them high enough so that people and pets don’t get hurt.

I need your help. Please share tips and hints for this space by emailing me at prairiefork@gmail.com. Please include your county and state. I won’t use your name, but like Paula, I’ll use your initials unless you tell me not to.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. 

