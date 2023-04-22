“This is your eldest nephew,” the caller said when my mother answered the phone last week.

“You mean Ken?” Mom asked.

Caller: “Yes, Ken.”

Mom: “I can’t understand you very well.”

Caller: “I’ve been in a car accident, and I broke my nose. That’s why I sound different.”

It was the classic opener to a scam that consumer protection agencies warn against. That should have been the end of the conversation, but it wasn’t.

The caller, who now adopted the moniker “Ken” as suggested by Mom, said he had hit a car driven by a pregnant woman and was now in jail and needed $2,500 to get out. If she sent the money immediately, he would be released right away.

My mother thought she was really talking to her nephew.

Mom: “Why don’t you contact your wife?”

Caller: “I don’t want her involved. I’ll have my lawyer call you with details.”

When the “lawyer” phoned, he gave Mom a number with which to transfer $2,500 via a mobile app that withdraws money immediately from the user’s bank account.

Neon signs began faintly glowing for my parents. Mom sent me a cryptic email: “Call us. We need to talk to you.”

I was at work and didn’t read the email until three hours after she sent it. By then, more had transpired. Mom had already called the bank to set up a money transfer.

Thank heavens for the staff at the local small-town bank, who know their customers personally. The bank refused the transfer, and a staff member told Mom the caller was a fake.

Thank goodness Mom had not given out any passwords or account numbers.

When the “lawyer” called again, Dad told him he suspected a scam. The caller hung up.

Mom is embarrassed that she was bamboozled, but she hopes other people will learn from her experience. How many times have you seen the warnings and asked rhetorically, “How can people be so dumb as to fall for that?

The prevailing thought has been that con artists prey on older people, but that’s not the case anymore. Scammers are getting so sophisticated that younger people are also falling for their lies. My co-worker told me of a 30-something acquaintance who got a call saying there was a warrant out for her arrest because she hadn’t shown up for jury duty. The call was so believable – using the names of actual judges and court bailiffs - that the acquaintance spent hours driving around town buying gift cards to pay the “court fines” until she somehow saw the light.

When you get an “urgent” call, it’s easy to get rattled and ignore the red flags. But a sense of urgency, police say, is definitely a warning sign.

Scammers can clone voices

Mom thought “Ken” didn’t sound like himself, but scammers are finding ways around that. The day after my mother’s escapade, the cybersecurity company KnowBe4 posted an item on its news blog announcing that the Federal Trade Commission is cautioning consumers about a scam that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to imitate the voice of a family member.

According to the FTC website, “A scammer could use AI to clone the voice of your loved one. All he needs is a short audio clip of your family member's voice — which he could get from content posted online — and a voice-cloning program. When the scammer calls you, he’ll sound just like your loved one.”

“Don’t trust the voice,” the FTC warns. “Call the person who supposedly contacted you and verify the story. Use a phone number you know is theirs. If you can’t reach your loved one, try to get in touch with them through another family member or their friends.”

Don’t go it alone

Admittedly, I wanted to scold when Mom told me the story. I knew it was a scam the moment the first words left her mouth.

But what good does scolding do? When our children were teenagers, we told them: “If you are ever somewhere where you don’t feel safe riding home with someone, or driving, call us. It doesn’t matter what time it is. We will come and get you, no questions asked.” We wanted them to feel safe in calling us, not dreading a lecture. There is ample time for rational discussion later.

The same can apply to any generation. If I berate her, Mom might not call on me for help next time.

But I did tell Mom this: “If something like this happens, don’t just email, because I might not see it right away. Call.”

I also told her: “Nothing like this is an emergency. Even if it truly was a real family member who needs money, it never has to be immediately. Call me or my brother, and we will help you figure it out.”

A few times a year, a local news story reports on someone in the area who has been swindled out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some scammers say you’ve won a “prize” and have to pay “taxes” in order to claim it. Some are “single parents looking for love” who prey on the generosity of people who live alone. My kind-hearted relative once lent his credit card to a fellow at an agency where he volunteered. My relative ended up selling farmland to pay off the debt that the “borrower” left him with.

As I was sharing the story, another co-worker reminded me that if Mom had sent the $2,500, that would not have been the end. “Ken” would have called again to say the $2,500 was the “lawyer retainer’s fee,” and now “Ken” needed more money to pay the bail. There would be more calls, additional costs, a spiraling financial nightmare.

AARP says: ‘Hang up!’

The AARP has published real-life scam phone pitches along with the proper response:

A “genetic testing service” wants to do a cancer screen and wants your Medicare number. Hang up. This is a scam aimed at overbilling Medicare. The “phone company” wants you to download an app onto your mobile phone so they can remove malware. Hang up. Scammers are trying to steal your personal information. The “IRS” says there’s a warrant out for not paying your taxes. Hang up. IRS employees never demand money over the phone. “They might call to set up appointments or discuss audits, but only after trying to notify you by mail,” according to AARP. Your “grandchild” has been in an accident and is in jail. Hang up and reach your grandchild or another family member by calling their actual number. Don’t send money or share bank information. An “online merchant” wants to help you with a “refund” for something you never bought. Hang up if they want credit card information. Check your account directly on the merchant’s website. The “utility” company threatens to turn off your water or electricity because you haven’t paid your bill. Hang up. “Utility shutoffs are not handled that way,” AARP says. The “Social Security Administration” says your check has been frozen. Hang up. Government officials do not ask for money, passwords, or other personal information over the phone. Your “bank” asks for the one-time passcode that has been texted to you. Hang up. A scammer is trying to log into your account. Call the number on your bank statement or on the back of your credit card to confirm whether there is a problem.

I reported the fraudulent call from “Ken” to the FTC on Mom’s behalf. You can report a fraudulent call at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ or call the FTC at 877–382–4357.

“Wouldn’t it be easier and less work for those con artists to get a real job instead of swindling people?” my walking buddy wondered aloud last week.

One would think so. But until that day comes, it’s vital to be on our guard.