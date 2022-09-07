Dry but decent

The big news on the Jones’ farm is the birth of Will and Megan’s fifth child, Alice! She joins her three brothers and one sister with names that start with an “A.” Alice was born August 18. That makes for two crop watcher babies born since the last issue!
Will Jones said that although things have still been very dry in Clay County, his crops are looking okay.
“They’re not the worst fields I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Jones added that it often seems like surrounding counties will get two inches of rain but Clay County only gets three-tenths of an inch.
The cooler weather has put less stress on his corn and beans, though the corn has a little bit of firing on the bottoms.
The beans have pods, but he said it’s hard to tell how much they’ll produce given the lack of moisture.
Jones had been struggling with weeds throughout the summer, but said they’re finally all dead. In the places where he sprayed Liberty, things are really looking good. Where he could only spray glyphosate, there are still some present, but it’s not the worst he’s seen.
Jones planted a sunflower cover crop near his house and said those have bloomed, which has made several passers-by want to stop and take pictures with them. Some have even taken senior pictures in front of the plants.
He recently turned his calves out on them. He said the calves are doing well and getting the hang of things in the sunflower field.
“That’s good because after a few weeks of getting feed out of it, it’s a real positive instead of it being wasted ground,” he said.
Jones said he hopes the calves can eat on it for a month, but isn’t sure they’ll be able to make it last that long.
If they can, Jones said that’s five thousand dollars on four acres, so it’s a real bonus.