Dry in northeast Nebraska

Dry continues to be the topic for northeast Nebraska.
Probably a 30-40 mile radius, with isolated small pockets of marginal precipitation to hold the crop in “fair” status.
I’m hearing of silage choppers getting ready to save what forage they can.
This is the sixth month out of seven that we are half or below of normal moisture. It will be a miracle now if we can grow anything close to APH yields.
It’s hard to watch the crop deteriorate weekly and watch the markets price in a bigger crop each week. Looks like the eastern corn belt will have good crops, while the western belt will have very short crops.
We have about 60% of crops irrigated, when we can get parts, repairs to keep pivots going. Between the ridiculously high-priced diesel fuel, and storm damaged pivots in our area still needing to get replaced, or repaired, irrigating has been a bigger battle than ever.
Sadly, this might be the highest priced crop that we don’t harvest.
Very disappointed this administration has decided to “outsource” our domestic energy needs. Diesel run pivots are very expensive to operate.
Should I consider going “green” with electric?? In Nebraska, the majority of energy production is from coal. So I’d be swapping out diesel for dirty coal? It’s time for common sense to prevail in our national energy policy, starting now.
Hay and forage crops on dryland are very short, and feed sources for livestock might be high priced this winter.
We have some smaller livestock operations in our area that rely on dryland forage for feed. We desperately need some moisture to ensure that livestock herds don’t get culled. Livestock areas add great economic benefit to communities, in jobs and commerce. Our prayers continue for just-in-time rains to sustain our food production.
Took a long weekend vacation July 16-19 to Galena, Illinois traveling on Highway 20.
Illinois was complaining of being short on moisture, as crops looked short, but not really stressed. Western Iowa looks good, but maturity and crop conditions vary widely in small areas. Some areas were too wet at planting, some have uneven stands.
Western Iowa, west of Interstate 35 is shorter of moisture, and northwest Iowa looks dryer than I’ve seen in a while, as lawns look dry, and corn rolled up mid-afternoon.
The good news is the ice cream is very good at Wells Dairy in LeMars. A little detour from our trip but I wanted to check on northwest Iowa crops.
(Ok, it was really for the ice cream).
Some difficult decisions to make regarding pest, and fungicide treatments on dryland crops. Last year we had good rains in late August to save the bean crop.
We won’t make it that far this year without major weather changes. So far in July we’ve had 1.15” of moisture in three events.
Stay safe, keep doing your part in the production process, and let the Lord take care of the rest. Pray for rain.