Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Charolais Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Charolais Sale. Six bulls averaged $2,583.33, and two females averaged $2,225.
Wangen chose lot 8, LMC MR Tank 2211, a consignment from Logan Wiskur, Elkton, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by DC/CRJ Tank E108P and out of LWC Miss Puppy’s Love 2056. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $4,000 to Wayne Cherrey from Winfred, S.D.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 6, PPP Gridmaker K222 59, a consignment Triple P Show Stock of Rose Creek, Minn. He was sired by SAT Gridmaker 6306 P ET and out of HCF Brooke’$ 5025 P.
The second highest selling bull was lot 10, a consignment from East Fork Cattle Co., in Elmore, Minn. He sold to Haley Ekstrom of Welcome, Minn. for $3,500.
Wangen chose lot 3, ASS MS White Water 221, a consignment from Anderson Show Stock of Stewartville, Minn., as champion female. She was sired by BRCHE White Bear 8505 PLD ET and out of WCR MS Firewater 0153 TW P. She was the highest selling female and sold to Zahren Gilbert from Lake Park, Iowa, for $2,750.
Wangen chose lot 2, MEADD X421OF 7229 R015, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by White Rose Charolais from Clearwater, Minn. She was sired by LT Authority 7229 and out of MEAD Lady R015. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Nathan Schultz of Rock Rapids, Iowa, for $1,700.