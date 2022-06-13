Emergence is starting

As you drive through the countryside of any rural town of South Dakota, there seems to be a few common occurrences.
Tractors are pulling disks, turbo tills, and field rollers trying to prep farmer’s fields. This field prep has farmers sending up lots of dust and prayers for rain. This is being followed quickly by planters and lots of sprayers in the fields trying to get seed into the ground and make sure the seed is prosperous. With all of the hustle and bustle of planting season, it’s a relief to see that corn and soybean planting are getting wrapped up and some of these plants are even starting to emerge.
Although it's great to see some fields beginning to come together with corn plants, a slight concern is raised when the plants sprout up looking a little yellow. In order for these plants to start greening up, they’ll need some heat, nitrogen, and water. Although we’ve had some pretty cool days lately, we seem to be making a little turnaround into some hotter days so some crops will hopefully green up.
This seems to be a slight concern when compared to some of the extreme weather conditions that South Dakota has gone through in the month of May. The most outstanding one being the derecho on the 12th. This insane windstorm brought lots of destruction to not just farmers but everyone in South Dakota. Grain bins were smashed, trees were torn up, and some crops were lost. I feel that my family was very fortunate through this storm.
Even though we had some calf shelters take a beating and some fence ripped up along the way, it wasn’t as bad as what a good majority of the farming operations in my area had to endure. Just about a week after this storm had passed, we experienced another run-in with bad weather. On the night of May 21, some parts of South Dakota experienced a frost. This wasn’t great news for some farmers whose crops had started to sprout. With all of the bizarre weather we’ve experienced in the month of May, it has caused some farmers to think about a possible replant for crops damaged by the wind or froze off.
Although it seems we’ve had just about every weather phenomenon happen in May (thankfully no snow), something we could still use more of is rain. A good half an inch of rain will help to get crops sprouted and get fields looking greener.
On the other side of the agricultural world, calving is getting rounded up for spring calvers and cows are getting moved out to pasture. Lots of water is being hauled not just for crops but for cattle as well. All farmers will be watching the sky for rain in hopes of the 2022 crop season to take a turn towards better conditions.