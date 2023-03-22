Corn

Corn closed the week 16.5 center higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 83.1 million bushels of corn to China.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn inspections totaled 39.3 million bushels for the week ending Thursday, March 9, 2023, a marketing year high. Total inspections in 2022-23 are now at 642 million bushels, down 37% from the previous year. USDA is estimating corn exports at 1.925 billion bushels in 2022-23, down 22% from the previous year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose to 1.04 million barrels per day in the week ending March 10, up from 1.01 million barrels per day the previous week, but down from 1.03 million barrels per day the previous year. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to a 50-week high at 26.4 million barrels, up from 25.3 million the previous week, and up from 25.9 million in the same week last year.

Strategy and outlook

If you have sold cash product through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 31 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean inspections totaled 22.7 million bushels. Total inspections in 2022-23 are now at 1592 million bushels, up 2% from the previous year. USDA is estimating soybean exports at 1.990 billion bushels in 2022-23, down 8% from the previous year. Soybean inspections in 2022-23 are running well ahead of USDAs estimated pace.

The National Oilseed Processors Association crush report came in at 165.4 million bushels versus estimates of 166.1 million bushels. This is down from last month’s 179.0 million bushels and slightly ahead of a year ago level of 165.1 million bushels. This was the first year over year increase in four months. It was also slightly below the February record of 166.3 million bushels in 2020. Soybean oil stocks are pegged at 1.81 billion pounds versus estimates of 1.89 billion pounds and down slightly from last month’s 1.829 billion pounds and well below last year’s 2.06 billion pounds.

Strategy and outlook

Harvest is ongoing in Brazil, with disruptions caused by excessive rainfall. However, dryness continues to shrink the size of the Argentine soybean crop, which looks to be the smallest in 6 years.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 26 cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed 30.25 higher and Minneapolis wheat 36.25 cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat inspections totaled 9.1 million bushels for the week, a 9-week low. Total wheat inspections in 2022-23 are now at 584 million bushels, down 2% from the previous year. USDA is estimating wheat exports at 775 million bushels in 2022-2023, down 3% from the previous year.

Kansas wheat was rated at 17% Good/Excellent. Colorado was 40% Good/Excellent. Oklahoma is 30% Good/Excellent. Texas is rated 17% Good/Excellent down from 19% last week.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed $1.87 lower while feeder cattle closed $2.87 lower.

The monthly cattle on feed report came in very near expectations and bullish compared to a year ago. The report had on feed supplies at 95.5% versus 95.4% estimated, which is a 10 year low and below last month's 95.9%. Placements came in at 92.8% versus estimates of 93.4% and and last month's 96.4% while marketings were 95.1% versus 95.7% estimated and last month's 104.1%.

Last week, moderate to active fed cattle trade was noted this week in the North at $164 live and mostly $264 dressed, both $1 lower from last week. Moderate trade occurred in the South at $164 live, $1 lower than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,081 head offered for sale and 544 head sold at $164.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 3 pounds from last week at 900 pounds, which is 20 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 17,700 metric tons and shipments of 15,900 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $7.42 lower.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending March 11 has weights up to 287.1 pounds versus 285.9 pounds last week and 288.1 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 35,600 metric tons and shipments of 29,800 metric tons.

Strategic outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.