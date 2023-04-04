The 2023 farm bill should be more evolutionary than revolutionary, written by farmers, for farmers.

That was a key message shared by Congressman Brad Finstad, R-Minn., along with several congressional staff members during a forum at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 30.

The Congressman, was joined in person and via video call by staff representing other area members of Congress. Chad Moyer of KTIC radio in Nebraska moderated.

It’s not often that Congress has the opportunity to start a process with an established, healthy foundation like they’re getting with the 2023 farm bill, Finstad said.

“The 2018 farm bill is a very good launchpad for us as we start the negotiations for the next round,” he said.

He expects there to be significant progress made on the bill before the August recess.

Protecting risk management continues to be a top priority as members of Congress draft the bill. It’s one of the strongest tools that young farmers have, Finstad said. It also is beneficial with aiding farmers in marketing decisions and strengthening relationships with lenders.

“It really is a tool that allows us to do some good farm planning,” he said.

Finstad is one of the few working farmers in Congress. He raises corn and soybeans in southwestern Minnesota and “wakes up in the morning, gets dirt under his fingernails and drives his John Deere tractor,” he said.

“I know that’s going to make half of you mad,” he said with a laugh.

Others also listed risk management as the top priority for the elected officials they represent.

Finstad said being out in the field, listening to his fellow farmers and ranchers will be vital as they craft the new farm bill. He was adamant that farmers remain in control.

“This cannot be a heavy-handed D.C. approach written by Washington bureaucrats for Washington bureaucrats. But this truly has to be a farm bill that works for the people that it’s intended to work for,” Finstad said.

Conservation was another top priority for Finstad and several of congressional staff members, particularly when it comes to keeping the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) voluntary and flexible.

It’s important to make sure Congress doesn’t inadvertently enact a conservation program that creates competition with the government but rather targets taxpayer dollars effectively, Finstad said.

“We need to make sure that we're not tying up land that could and should be farmed by some of the greatest environmentalists that I know and that's our farmers,” he said.

Sen. Joni Ernst,R-Iowa, is adamant that CRP doesn’t make it hard for young people to get access to grass, said her staffer, Dustin VandeHoef.

“A piece of that is to try to make it more of a working land program rather than just a retirement program,” VandeHoef said.

Aside from topics to be written into the farm bill, Finstad said it’s crucial for America’s farmers and ranchers to get better at going on the offensive. Farmers have been on the defense for far too long, he said.

“I am not afraid to boldly proclaim that milk comes from cows, not almonds. And we’ve got to say that loud,” Finstad said.

James Wright, district director for Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., echoed the Congressmen when a question was brought up about how to better promote dairy as a positive nutrition option in schools.

“Unabashedly give (students) whole milk,” he said. “Let them drink it. Let them bathe in it. Let them taste it. Give them milk.”

The crowd, largely made up of dairy producers, responded with an enthusiastic round of applause and cheers.

Finstad encouraged producers to continue to be on offense when it comes to regulation, even going so far as to refer to the new Waters of the United States ruling as “garbage.”

“We’ve got to make sure we tell our story. There are no greater environmentalists than farmers,” he said.

Addressing a question of how farmers should go on the offense, Finstad replied, “the world is run by those that show up.” He encouraged producers to regularly speak to their chambers of commerce, local Lions and Rotary clubs, and other groups.

He also encouraged them to get their kids involved.

“We’re raising our best advocates in our kids and grandkids,” he said.