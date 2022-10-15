Fall is my favorite season

Fall is upon us. The next three seasons are by far my favorite. Summer is just not really for me. I do love the green-well when ones not in a drought, but the dripping sweat, bugs, and sun burns aren’t my favorite. From someone who has the temperature in their house set from 58-60 degrees year round, anything above 80 is way too uncomfortable.

We weaned our first bunch this last week. Even with the lack of moisture, we didn’t have to wean earlier then usual. Calves from this group were a little lighter then some years which was no surprise. The next two groups are going to be heavier than usual which will still even put averages.

The cows/calves were sorted and then we ran all the calves through and gave them two vaccines and took a weight. After the calves, we ran all the cows through (first and second calvers) and took a cow weight and I body condition scored them coming out of the chute.

The reason for that is it’s a lot easier with as many head as we run to collect that performance data to see what animals are the outliers and if they need to find a new home elsewhere.

For instance if I have a heifer that weaned a 300 pound calf, weigh in at 1200 and is a body condition score of 5.5, she needs to really be analyzed if she’s doing her job or if there’s some other circumstance.

We will continue to wean the next two weeks and hopefully all will go smooth. We fenceline wean everything, the calves are just turned out onto irrigated pasture while the cows are locked up in the corrals for a couple of days. There will be a couple of renegades here or there, that decide they want to vacate to elsewhere-like outside my bedroom window in the middle of the night but overall it works well.

On Saturday I did something a little different and headed up to the middle of nowhere Wyoming to help a girlfriend with some cattle work. We meet through the Beef Checkoff’s Trailblazers Program. She has constantly said that their ranch is in the middle of nowhere and for someone whose outfit is the same I thought I understood. Let me put it this way, last time Chico and I saw an open gas station was three hours from our destination.

They were sorting pairs in the mountains to get ready to ship next weekend. We rounded up everything into a corner and sorted steer pairs one way and heifer pairs another. It took most of the morning to complete that project before we went and moved the heifer pairs and sorted off replacement pairs to go yet another direction. We finished up around 4 and I was able to get back on the road for the drive back to the ranch.

I always enjoy seeing how other people do things. It sometimes makes you grateful for how things are done on our own outfit, and sometimes it gives you new ideas and things to do different. The biggest struggle that I see time after time is that there are a lot of people out there that don’t understand cattle and how they think. It could be from a lack of knowledge, experience, or just they don’t want to-which can be a challenge when they come to help with ranch work.

Chico did great for the rocky country, he continues to surprise me time after time. He thrived in the over 7,000 feet altitude, but I think he was worn out by the end of the day, which is a great feeling when a project gets done.