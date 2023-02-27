In case you missed the big news, National Toast Day was Feb. 23.

Coincidentally I have discovered a new piece of DNA, and I didn't have to look through a microscope to find it. All I have to do is examine the crumbs on the floor near the cupboard that houses the peanut butter and jelly.

Its name? The Evenson Toast Gene.

When I married Kirk, I learned that the toaster has a permanent spot on the counter, flanked by a cutting board, two or three table knives, a butter dish, peanut butter, honey, and squeeze tubes of grape and strawberry jam. I further discovered that my husband eats toast at breakfast, toast at lunch, toast at supper, toast between meals, toast as dessert post-dessert, and toast as a bedtime snack.

I'm exaggerating, but it seems as though that man has a piece of toast every time he walks past the toaster.

I thought it was just a quirk of his until the evidence began pointing to genetics.

Kirk says that as a child, he thought the proper way to make toast was his grandmother's method -- toast a slice of bread until it turns black, then scrape off the burned bits, smear with butter, and serve. Nowadays, toasters have settings to adjust brownness.

My husband's sister apparently is also a toast addict. Kirk's niece says that whenever the kids said they were hungry, her mother's standard reply was “have some toast.”

The plot thickens. Kirk's son visited us last Christmas, and after he departed, I discovered his personal stash of bread and peanut butter in a kitchen cabinet.

No wonder this family eats lightly at mealtime. They're always full of toast.

They take their equipment seriously, too. When his toaster went on the blink a couple of years ago, my husband would not settle for the $5 model I brought to the marriage.

For the sake of wedded harmony, I left the toaster shopping to him.

Then there was the matter of the wish list we requested from his son and daughter-in-law this past Christmas. We hoped they could use something for their new home. Their list contained two links: the first click revealed a $140 toaster. The second offered an alternative, a $40 toaster.

We talked after Christmas, and the $140 model was only $95 on their view of the website. Maybe there's an alert on the internet that if Kirk and Sheri click, the price goes up by 50%. Anyway, our daughter-in-law had thought toast was just her husband's idiosyncrasy until the familial puzzle pieces began falling into place.

Last month, my husband was eating a hotel breakfast with his niece, her husband, and their son. The 7-year-old doesn’t much like cereal, she commented, but he loves toast.

Apparently the Evenson Toast Gene is dominant, and it does not skip generations.