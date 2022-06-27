Finalists chosen for Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award

The top five finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected.
IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the third annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award during the 2022 event.
Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry.
The finalists, in no particular order, are VeaBea Thomas of Harrold, Ginger Post of Volga, Bonnie Krogman of Wood, Donna Thompson of Estelline and Evelyn Powell of Chamberlain.
These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 18, at the Dakotafest grounds.
“All of the award entries showcased hard work and dedication to agriculture,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are role models and an inspiration for the ag industry and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”
Attendees can get tickets and learn more about the finalists at Dakotafest.com. The Dakotafest 2022 Woman Farmer of the Year Award is sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, Brock Grain Systems, KMIT and Farm Bureau Financial Services.