Finally slowing down

Gabby Fink

Gabby Fink is the first Tri-State Neighbor youth crop watcher. She’ll report from her Plankinton, South Dakota family farm where the Finks raise black baldies, hay and soybeans.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Melisa Goss

 Not much has been going on at the Fink family operation within the last few weeks. Things have really started to slow down with the conclusion of harvest.

Some operations have been busy with fall tillage and applying different types of fertilizers. When we choose to till and apply fertilizer, we do these jobs in the spring. So, we have a bit of time to give our fields a rest before the next growing season.

Cattle are also being moved out to corn stalks, as we switch gears to more cattle focused versus crops. Hay is still being hauled around to also prepare for the winter cattle season.

At the moment we are looking to add some more cattle to our herd soon if a good opportunity presents itself.

Other than these few things, not many jobs need to be done.

One of the bigger news subjects is that we got one of our only shots of rain since July 15 last Wednesday. The total only came out to about .2 inches, but some is better than none at all. Taking a look outside of things going on inside agriculture, my hometowns volleyball team will be starting their region play this week. Wishing the best for them and hoping they make it a long way into their bracket.

Although volleyball region play is just beginning, the football season will be coming to an end soon. Our football team’s playoff games have just come to an end. They had a very good season and are hopeful for an even better season next year.

Here in Brookings, South Dakota, we are already over halfway through the semester. It’s been a fun semester, but I can’t help but hope for it to come to an end soon. I’m not sure how much longer I can do chemistry. I hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween!

