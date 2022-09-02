Finally, some rain

Northeast Nebraska finally received measurable rain on August 15 of three-quarters of an inch. Really helped save the fast-maturing crops.
Our later planted corn will benefit a little from the rain and will deepen the kernels that haven’t already aborted. Noting about four to five inch kernel development. Also noting that insects are feeding heavily on dryland crops.
Found three worms in one ear, and four of five ears checked had a worm feeding. Made a decision to not throw any more resources at the dryland crops. Perhaps not a good economic decision as I may lose more bushels to insect damage than it might cost to treat, but I’m waving the white flag and just trying to get enough water on irrigated crops to maintain yields.
There is some silage cut here already, about a month early.
Down to about one trip a week of water now for irrigated crops. Watching our weather station, and crop water use is declining. Humidity, and cooler night temps have helped “hold” dryland crops from quick maturity.
After watching the beans several days after our three-quarter inch rain event, it’s disappointing to see them stressed again so soon. Lots of flat pods, and some light yellowing on dryland corners.
We usually get a few days into September before yellowing. No moisture expected in the next 10 days, so I’m becoming more pessimistic about bean yield prospects. I also made a decision not to use fungicide or insecticide on dryland beans (about three-quarters of my acres this year.)
A tough decision to make, as it usually pays off with average yields.
I’ve been watching a neighbor’s field who seeded alfalfa this spring. Having a difficult time establishing a stand, and only one cutting so far. That might be all as the crop looks like it’s in survival mode.
We sure need some fall moisture. I’m hopeful for some fall/winter moisture.
I believe there’s a saying I’ve heard from older farmers that says, “Rain always comes after drought.”
We should be getting closer to that big rain event as we’ve experienced two years of drought now. No, this isn’t unusual, nor does it prove global warming.
This happened in the 1930’s and 1950’s and it happened in the 1970’s.
We are now repeating weather patterns that coincide with climatologist’s weather cycle predictions.
If I remember correctly, I believe it was the Iowa State climatologist Elwyn Taylor who had an observation in early 2000’s that the weather from 1950-2000 was unusually benign. And now we would likely return to “normal” weather extremes that occurred historically.
When you base weather patterns off of a reference point of 30 years ago, it looks a lot different than weather observed over a century, or two centuries.
I’ve learned a lot visiting with old farmers about weather cycles that impacted crop production from the 1950’s to current.
Perhaps John Kerry should visit with an old farmer before issuing any more catastrophic climate predictions?
Keep looking up fellow producers, as that’s where all the blessings come from.