Finding a balance

When I was a child, around the time of Cuban Missile Crisis, my father built a bomb shelter on one side of our house. It had cement block sides with quite a few shelves that dad stocked with canned goods and water containers, but the main thing I remember is that it flooded whenever it rained.

So I had an early introduction to the “prepper” mindset, and a child’s view of how effective or ineffective being prepared could be.

When my husband was growing up, his family lived 75 miles up a winding mountain road from the nearest grocery store. Shopping was a dawn to dusk affair, and their car, the biggest four-door Buick available, was completely packed when they arrived home late at night.

My husband’s memory is of sleeping all the way back up the canyon, only to be shaken awake to spend the next 45 minutes hauling a month’s supply of food and sundries into the house.

It should come as no surprise that, between the two of us, we have worked to be self-sufficient without taking it to excess. Even so, I am thankful we have worked to be as self-sustaining as possible, and it is certainly true that we have increased our prepping over the last number of months.

The prepping population ranges widely – from survivalists, to minimalists, to back-to-the-landers, urban gardeners, etc. It is all very interesting and, through browsing the Web and random conversations here and there, I’ve learned quite a few useful techniques and new skills.

My brother now bakes pies using a variety of wild fruit he has learned to identify. A cashier at a farm supply store urged me to look up how to make Ezekiel bread.

The local farmers market is packed every time I drive by. A young man I know has bought several deer permits and plans to live off the meat all winter long.

Back home, I’ve stocked up on spices, over-the-counter medications, cooking oils, various condiments, pastas and beans. For his part, my husband has purchased extra oil and filters for the vehicles, stocked a year’s worth of chicken feed, built a truly enormous woodpile and generally keeps everything maintained and in good repair.

Since we’ve lost electricity during blizzards many times over the years, we have a generator along with a good supply of candles, kerosene lamps, matches, blankets, first-aid kits and such. And I’ve always kept an old-time phone that I can connect to the line when the power is down.

So how prepared are we? We’re sort of prepared, maybe decently prepared but certainly not fully prepared – and I don’t believe there is such a thing.

It’s an age-old conundrum: maintaining a balance between worrying about tomorrow and living for today. Most of us are used to living in an “age of plenty,” but a growing number seem to think that age may be coming to an end. In the face of such concerns, I continue to “prep” by purchasing and producing food and supplies as best I can.

Yet, I’ve also come to the realization that enjoying and treasuring each and every day is a vital part of being prepared. I’d much rather sit on my garden bench, watching the bees sipping nectar, the birds sailing on the wind and the grass rippling in the breeze than endlessly checking my “will I survive” list.

Maybe it’s because I’m older (during my younger years, I don’t think it would have kept me from fretting about stuff that turned out to be unimportant) but for me living in these times, a favorite Bible passage, Matthew 6:25-27, says it best:

“Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air. They do not sow or reap or gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?”