Larry G. Miller, who donated this photo to the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, was a freshman here in 1964, getting his ram lamb ready for competition at the Little International when SDSU President Hilton Briggs stopped by. “What a great opportunity for a photo shoot, and I was happy to oblige,” he said.
This year Little International is celebrating its 100th exposition. On March 27, the ag museum on campus is opening an exhibit celebrating Little I through the years. Visit Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you have Yesteryear photos to share, forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061 or jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com. To submit a photo to the ag museum, send it to carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.