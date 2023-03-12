It would be easier to accept rising grocery prices if it meant food producers benefitted. But that’s not the case, and farm families are pinched like everyone else.
One way to stretch a mealtime budget is with a family-size pack of chicken legs.
What I like about this recipe: You don’t have to thaw the chicken before cooking, and the seasonings are adjustable based on what you have on hand. When I prepared this recipe, I deboned the legs as soon as they were done, saving the bones to make broth. We ate some of the meat for supper and I made the rest into chicken salad for another day.
If you have never tasted Southern corn pudding, let me introduce you to a recipe from one of my Appalachian relatives. She made it as a side dish but frankly, I usually skipped dessert and ate more helpings of corn pudding. Her recipe calls for canned niblets, but I have substituted frozen corn (thawed) with equally good results.
Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.