Instant Pot Frozen Chicken Legs with Lemon and Garlic

Source: melaniecooks.com

1 package frozen chicken legs (about 8 legs)

1 teaspoon salt (optional, if other seasoning contains salt)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian herbs seasoning (use what you have – chicken, steak or burger seasoning, or seasoned salt all work well)

1 lemon, quartered (or 3 tablespoons lemon juice)

4 to 8 peeled garlic cloves

1 cup water

Pour 1 cup of water into the pressure cooker and add garlic cloves to the water. Put frozen chicken legs into the pot. Sprinkle frozen chicken legs with salt (optional), pepper and seasoning.

Add quartered lemon or lemon juice on top of frozen chicken legs.

Close the pot and turn the pressure valve to seal. Press "Pressure Cook" or "Manual" button and set the time to 25 minutes. When the appliance finishes cooking, use Quick Release to release the steam.

Note: if the chicken legs are thawed, set cook time for 20 minutes.