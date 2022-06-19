Getting away from it all

I was out and about in the yard for most of this year’s long Memorial Day weekend, and a very pleasant weekend it was. The weather gods, in a show of mercy, allowed three days of warm weather, so the vacationing public was much in evidence across the field along the main road. RVs trundled along up to the nearby campgrounds. Groups of half-a-dozen or more motorcyclists regularly rumbled by; bicyclists peddled along; strings of side-by-sides whined back and forth, and rocket bikes screamed down the long straight stretch. And, of course, all the folks with only the common car or truck also joined the parade.

My husband and I are crowd-fearing people who mostly skip the holiday extravaganzas and generally schedule our local excursions for Mondays and Tuesdays and take our longer vacations into the more isolated areas of the West, which as you might suspect, are almost always camping trips.

One such expedition I always refer to as our “going ‘round Wyoming” trip. Our travel wagon was a small four-wheel pickup and, since we were young and crazy, we were hauling an old fishing boat. Under this arrangement, we eventually headed up into the Wind River range on the western edge of the state towards a back-country campground situated near a small lake.

The road, as did a great number of roads on this trip, eventually turned to washboard gravel and we along with the boat bounced along, mostly uphill, for what seemed to be endless miles pointing into the middle of nowhere. I don’t recall seeing any other vehicle during the whole of the long day. Eventually after tracking down a suggestion of a road, we reached the small campground, which was completely empty except for one aged, seemingly abandoned, trailer tucked into the surrounding pines. Next to this trailer was a reasonably accessible site, convenient for parking the boat. So we moved in, got everything arranged, enjoyed with our son the obligatory campfire and then thankfully bedded down for the night.

Some hours later, we woke up to the sounds of gears shifting and peered out see an ancient pickup lurch to a stop in front of the apparently unabandoned old trailer. Whoever it was fumbled around for a few minutes, stumbled into the trailer and slammed the door. Husband and son turned over and drifted back to sleep, but I remained awake and a short time later what in my wondering ears did I hear – barking! It took only a few minutes of continuous barking for despair to begin setting in; and another 10 minutes or so for despair to turn to anger.

Here we were, after a lengthy travail in order to avoid the vacationing masses, and directly next door a dog was barking! I poked my husband awake, and to his irritated inquiry, announced I was going to march over, knock on the trailer door, and insist that the barking cease.

After a fair amount of back and forth with my peace-loving partner, including the impossible suggestion to “just go to sleep,” I rolled out of the tent, advanced past the dog who was tied to a tree, and pounded on the rattle-trap door.

Several minutes passed, but eventually the door squeaked open and a bleary-eyed cowboy, a good deal more ancient than his truck, peered out. He must not have even noticed our equipment in the dark, because he seemed as disconcerted as we had been earlier to discover he had company. Although quite a bit worse for the wear – in other words drunk – he obligingly took his dog into the camper and calm returned to the wilderness.

The next morning, our neighbor ambled over and humbly apologized in a most humane and affecting manner. He was particularly hopeful that we would not report his living arrangements to any authority, and of course, we did not.

There will be vacation traffic on the main road here at home all summer long and into the fall. All these folks are doing their best to “get away” and enjoy the marginally wild outdoors around our place. When I watch them drive by, I often think of our ‘round Wyoming’ vacation, and how despite getting as far as possible away from the crowds, we nevertheless intruded upon a poor cowhand in the remote reaches of the Bridger-Teton forest.

Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.