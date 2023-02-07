Zach Post of Jackson, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Angus Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. Fourteen bulls averaged $4,796.43, and seven females averaged $2,528.57.
Post chose lot 21, SHLI Payweight 2101, a consignment from Shane Lindsey Angus of Prairie City, Iowa, as champion bull. He was sired by WILKS Payweight 7096 and out of CB Pegette 613. He sold for $4,800 to Larry Mines of Pukwana, S.D.
The highest selling Angus bull was lot 20, a consignment from God’s Country Angus of Hinton, Iowa. He sold to Boucher Stock Farms, Vienna, S.D., for $10,000.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 10, C5 24 Karat 727, a consignment from Clever 5 Farms in Alton, Iowa. He was sired by SCC SCH 24 Karat 838 and out of Duchess 787. He was the second highest selling bull and sold to Boucher Stock Farms for $7,500.
Post chose lot 2, BPC Lady Edit 40K, a consignment from Blueprint Cattle Company from Otley, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by Colburn Primo 5153 and out of BPC New Edition 2D. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Chad Nelson from Magnolia, Minn., for $3,200.
Post chose lot 3, Miss Limitless, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Hamilton Show Cattle, Preston, Minn. She was sired by Conley No Limit and out of RH Kelsey 060.
The highest selling Angus female was lot 4, a consignment from Gunsolus Angus out of Arlington, Minn. She sold to David Smith of Hawarden, Iowa, for $3,400.