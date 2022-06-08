Hand labor: a persistent nuisance

I spent a recent morning shoveling sand from our patio into a wheelbarrow and dumping it behind the house, and it occurred to me that, all these years removed from the farm, I haven’t entirely escaped hand labor.

The sand sifted out of the cracks between the patio bricks and piled on the lawn. That would never do, so I had to scoop it up and move it out of there. I did that sort of thing all the time as a farm kid. I’m 78 now, though. I can’t manage nearly as much of a load in a wheelbarrow as I once could. I can still do this sort of chore. It just takes a whole lot longer to accomplish a whole lot less.

Gosh, hand labor. There wasn’t much of that during my newspapering years. I like to say that if my dad had been around, he’d have described my reporting job as “mostly indoors in winter and not much heavy lifting.’’

We had way too much hand labor in the farming world when I grew up. Maybe it’s different today. Some of it must be. There aren’t as many families with as many kids to work the land.

Still, some things on the farm a guy can do with a machine. Other things must be done by hand. That’s just the plain fact.

Things like plowing, cutting hay, picking corn, combining wheat generally can be done from the operator’s platform of a tractor or combine. Pitching hay, shoveling cracked corn, fixing fence had to be done by hand.

I endured hand labor. I enjoyed any job that let me spend a long day riding a tractor seat, especially if I didn’t have to think much about the task at hand and could daydream about becoming a rock and roll star.

We had one field over west that was maybe half a mile long. It wasn’t that wide, but if you took off just after sunrise on a Ford tractor with a seven-foot sickle mower, you’d go a long while before you saw much progress. So what? Might as well be riding that tractor as doing something else. And for sure, I’d be doing something else if not mowing. That was a given.

In my newspapering days, a favorite editor once apologized for pulling me off one story to chase another. I said something like, “Well, that’s newspapering. One day you do something, the next day you do something else.’’ She laughed, but it was true. It was true of farming, too, in my experience.

I recall only one time I disliked a tractor job. Dad dropped me off in a huge expanse (probably a couple hundred acres, but it seemed huge) of prairie grass to be broken for crop land. I suppose the markets or the farm program were favorable to whatever he was planning on growing. Anyway, we were breaking new sod. When I say “we,’’ I mean me and a John Deere 720 diesel tractor with a three-bottom plow.

I really enjoyed that job for the first few rounds. It’s indescribably rewarding to see the plow blades slice through the sod and watch the moist, purple-black earth lift and fall aside, exposed to sun and wind for maybe the first time in creation. The thing is, though, the excitement wears off when a guy goes around and around from daybreak to noon and finds that he’s only turned enough soil to span about three good strides. It’s one of the many times a farm kid feels plumb puny when matched against nature and the land.

I confess I sometimes stole a few minutes here and there, times when I wasn’t the least bit productive. Farm kids understand this. You stop a bit early for lunch, drink some water, ponder the horizon before climbing into the pickup to head in to the home place for chow. I guess these days they might call that pondering “mindfulness.’’ I wish I’d known that word when I was a kid. It sounds much better than “loafing.’’

Or sometimes, alone on an errand in town, I might let the speed lag a little. If it was harvesting season and the part was needed to keep the combine running, yeah, then it’s Fireball Roberts time. But if it was just a routine belt or bucket of grease, no sense hurrying, right? Enjoy the scenery, take a deep breath, examine life. The work, whether hand labor or machine driven, would still be there.

Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.

