Happy to have missed the winds

If you live here in the Zell Township, which would be very few of you as the population was estimated to be 69 people last year, you would know that we received a touch over three and a half inches of rain within this past week.
That is more rain than what fell all of June and July last year. We feel very blessed to have missed the nasty winds and hail that came to some folks to the south of us.
Also, we are lucky to have missed the added four to six inches that fell in some parts to our north. It is certainly wet out there this year.
Although very good for our crops and pastures, the past week of moisture sure has made it difficult to get haying finished up. It is looking like we should be able to get the remainder of the hay baled early this week, and then we will promptly start on our second cutting.
If the forecast holds, we look to have another quality second crop of alfalfa in the baler by the mid-point of the month.
All of our spraying has been finished up, with the soybeans getting their second round this past week.
Thus far our crop conditions are truly outstanding, and with the warm temps coming I expect to see tassels by our next article.
In addition to our hay season, we have been busy helping the cousins A.I. their cowherd and processing the calves.
This year Mila got to come along for a couple days to help, and she was worn out by the time we headed for home each day.
Can’t say if it was the cattle or her cousins that made her so tired, but she certainly had fun.
We celebrated Grandpa’s 77th birthday with Dairy Queen and some ice cream cake.
This weekend we will have the privilege of hosting family and friends to celebrate our youngest turning two.
It will be fun to have everyone here and be together.
Morgan and Garret Schultz met in Kansas and returned to her home state to farm. They raise crops, cattle and kids in Faulk County, South Dakota.