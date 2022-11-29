Harvest's a wrap

Since the last article, we have wrapped up the harvest (except for a few hunting strips). We ended the corn harvest satisfied with the results. It definitely wasn’t a yield record, but with the prices where they are currently at I suspect we will have enough to give it a go again next year.
In 2023 I will have the opportunity to rent more acres from my family.
It is exciting to get to work on the numbers putting a plan together.
The new acreage will level off my rotation between corn and soybeans, I am looking forward to the diversity.
Last weekend we picked up a few new alpacas to add to the herd. The three that we added are young males 1.5 to 2 years old. The colors matched up well with some in our current herd, which is something that we try to pay attention to to keep fiber processing cost down.
Processing cost is usually by the pound, but there is a minimum setup cost per color as well, the more pounds of one color the cheaper the processing will be. By bringing it these new animals it will allow us to do some breeding without having to take the animals anywhere as well.
So far the boys seem to be fitting in and getting along good with the others. Until next time!