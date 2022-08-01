Hay, how are you guys doing?!
See what we did there… It’s been a busy HAY season and it feels like all we have been working on is hay, hay, and even more hay.
We have had a very good run with the second cutting being cut down after the two inch rain. Then being rolled back up within the week of warm sunshine and breezy winds. We broke our normal Sunday rule, and put a couple hours in to get done ahead of the forecasted rain coming first of the week.
The only hay left to put up will be the ditches, and some slough areas if it dries up.
Our crops are looking good. Corn is getting tall and most fields have some, if not all, tasseled out. There is minimal stress seen much anywhere, except for places where the plants were submerged by water, or laid over by wind.
It has been fun to watch the 80 out of our south window, above the kitchen sink, from emergence to this stage.
Hard to believe that it was a mere 60 days ago the planter was rolling. Our soybeans are at V3 and looking a good, solid deep green.
The 30 inch rows we planted this year will have canopy in the next few days, which will be a blessing going into August.
We are eternally grateful for the moisture we have been able to receive ensuring our crops maintain health with minimal stress.
Grandpa was able to get the last of the food plots in for the pheasant lodge, and that has already sprouted and is up.
Next we will be getting our water lines and tanks put in from the new well put in earlier in the spring. Of course we will continue our routine watch over the pairs in the pastures.
We just rotated a group onto a fresh quarter this past week, and they were ornery and stubborn to leave.
Guessing the fresh growth after five inches of rain in the middle of July was too tasty to part from!
Also, we are on high alert for baby number three to make his or her appearance. No we are not in an identity crisis, we just choose not to find out the gender until he or she arrives.c